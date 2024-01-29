Now that Championship Sunday has concluded, our Seattle Seahawks find themselves able to accelerate the hiring process for Head Coach. Two promising candidates that John Schneider seems inclined to speak with had their seasons end last night. Sad for the teams involved, but convenient for the ‘Hawks. Once interviews with Michael McDonald and Ben Johnson have concluded (and any second interviews required of all the remaining candidates), the Seahawks will probably move swiftly in naming the next Head Coach. Now that Johnson and McDonald are available to interview in person, are you excited about the hiring process? Will Dan Quinn suffice or do yall want new blood in the building? What about the positions for OC and DC? Do you have a preference? Interesting week ahead for our squad. Let’s see how it all shakes out!

#np Mtume by Boby Hutcherson

Seahawks News

How Sunday impacts the Seahawks: Did Pete Carroll fire himself? - Seaside Joe

Plus 2 coordinators become available for interviews: Seaside Joe 1793

The Seahawks have to win the race for Ben Johnson – Seahawks Draft Blog

This week the Seahawks face their own Super Bowl. They’re playing the Washington Commanders. The prize is the opportunity to hire Ben Johnson as Head Coach.

Report: Seattle Seahawks 'eye' Ravens DC, Lions OC for coach - Seattle Sports

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Seattle Seahawks remain interested in two coach candidates busy with conference championships Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys' Dan Quinn vs. Baltimore Ravens' Mike Macdonald? Seattle Seahawks Waiting on 'Obscure' Hire? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Dallas Cowboys' Dan Quinn vs. Baltimore Ravens' Mike Macdonald? Seattle Seahawks Waiting on 'Obscure' Hire?

NFC West News

Talking Budda Baker and NFL Championship weekend preview, matchups and prop bets - Revenge of the Birds

Talk about the Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowler and the NFC and AFC Championship Games.

B/R: Former Arizona Cardinals DL Would Make Great Head Coach - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Calais Campbell could be coming to a sideline near you soon.

49ers Advancing to Super Bowl After Comeback Win Against Lions - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

A miraculous comeback win, the largest in NFC championship history, over the Lions sends the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

49ers rally to beat Lions, reach Super Bowl vs Chiefs - ESPN

Third-quarter heroics helped San Francisco rally to a 34-31 victory over Detroit in the NFC Championship Game.

49ers come back from 17 points down to beat Lions, will face Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII - Yahoo Sports

A couple of big fourth-down decisions by Detroit helped the 49ers come back.

49ers news: Brock Purdy leads historic comeback to beat Lions 34-31 - Niners Nation

Another blood pressure game is in the books. Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers outlasted Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions

12 candidates who could replace Zac Robinson as Rams QB coach - Turf Show Times

Should Rams look to Jon Gruden, Byron Leftwich, or even Dan Orlovsky as the QB coach to replace Robinson?

Los Angeles Rams Assistant Jake Peetz To Interview For Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Offensive Coordinator Job - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Another member of the Los Angeles Rams' offensive coaching staff could be on the move.

Around The NFL

Dan Campbell has 2-word comment about Lions' collapse - Larry Brown Sports

Dan Campbell had a 2-word comment about his Detroit Lions' collapse in the NFC Championship Game, saying "it stings."

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs going back to Super Bowl after beating Ravens for AFC title - Yahoo Sports

Once again, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl.

Lamar Jackson on losing in AFC Championship: I'm not frustrated, I'm angry - NBC Sports

For the second time in five seasons, the Ravens had a special year.

49ers-Chiefs: Super Bowl LVIII predictions, picks, odds - ESPN

49ers. Chiefs. Super Bowl 58. The matchup is set, and we have early predictions, matchup insight, looming questions and team breakdowns for the big game.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is back in the Super Bowl and can’t ever be counted out - Andscape

BALTIMORE – The caller had planned to initiate a thoughtful discussion about the showdown between Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore R…

For Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, there are no more excuses - Andscape

BALTIMORE – One quarter into the AFC Championship Game, it seemed like Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were finally going to get over the hump. After a t…

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from 49ers’ win over Lions in NFC Championship Game - NFL.com

The San Francisco 49ers stormed back from a 17-point halftime deficit to defeat the Detroit Lions, 34-31, on Sunday and advance to Super Bowl LVIII.

Super Bowl LVIII projections: Chiefs meet 49ers in rematch of 2020 game - The Athletic

The 49ers have a chance at glory and vengeance. The Chiefs have a chance to become an undisputed dynasty. The Super Bowl stage is set.

2024 Super Bowl: 10 reasons why Chiefs are headed to Las Vegas after beating Ravens in AFC Championship - CBSSports.com

K.C. is going to its fourth big game in five years

Ravens fall short of Super Bowl after wilting on big stage in loss to Chiefs: ‘It sucks’ - The Athletic

Baltimore let a major opportunity slip away and now faces an offseason of regret that should resonate with the entire locker room.

Ravens vs. Chiefs: NFL forced to briefly pause AFC championship game for peculiar reason - CBSSports.com

Referee Shawn Smith announced that the game would be stopped due to an administrative timeout

NFL Conference Championship Game Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 17, Baltimore Ravens 10 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Check out this game recap to find out the top performers from the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Baltimore Ravens.