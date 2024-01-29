 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Seahawks coaching search could wrap up ‘in next 48 hours’

With the Lions and Ravens seasons ended Sunday, the Seahawks are scheduled to interview both over the next day.

By John Gilbert
/ new
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The search to replace Pete Carroll is almost three weeks old, but according to a report Monday morning from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, things could be wrapped up quickly now that the season is over for the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens fell 17-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Detroit Lions saw a 24-7 halftime lead disappear in the third quarter before losing 34-31 to the San Francisco 49ers. With those results official, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald became available for interviews, and that is exactly what the Seahawks intend to do according to Pelissero.

So, as noted in the clip, it’s a developing situation since the seasons of both coordinators just ended Sunday, but according to Pelissero the Seahawks will be in Detroit to interview Johnson on Monday afternoon before interviewing Macdonald Tuesday morning. With all of the final head coaching candidates for both the Seahawks and Washington Commanders openings now able to interview freely, Pelissero reports things could wrap up this week, potentially within the next 48 hours.

In This Stream

Pete Carroll out as Seahawks head coach, search begins for replacement

View all 51 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...