Report: Seahawks coaching search could wrap up ‘in next 48 hours’

The search to replace Pete Carroll is almost three weeks old, but according to a report Monday morning from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, things could be wrapped up quickly now that the season is over for the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens fell 17-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Detroit Lions saw a 24-7 halftime lead disappear in the third quarter before losing 34-31 to the San Francisco 49ers. With those results official, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald became available for interviews, and that is exactly what the Seahawks intend to do according to Pelissero.

From @gmfb: A busy 48 hours ahead for #Lions OC Ben Johnson and #Ravens DC Mike Macdonald, who are scheduled to interview for both remaining head coaching vacancies. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/LShvJfGXp4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2024

So, as noted in the clip, it’s a developing situation since the seasons of both coordinators just ended Sunday, but according to Pelissero the Seahawks will be in Detroit to interview Johnson on Monday afternoon before interviewing Macdonald Tuesday morning. With all of the final head coaching candidates for both the Seahawks and Washington Commanders openings now able to interview freely, Pelissero reports things could wrap up this week, potentially within the next 48 hours.