He’s gone: Eagles to hire Clint Hurtt per report

Fans of the Seattle Seahawks have joked during the offseason that it would be hard for defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt to land another job after the performance of the Seattle defense under his watch over the last two seasons. However, according to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero Monday afternoon, Hurtt has found a new employer for the 2024 season.

The #Eagles are expected to hire former #Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt as their D-line coach, per sources.



Sweeping staff changes continue under Nick Sirianni, who also is expected to hire one of Hurtt’s assistants in Seattle, Karl Scott, to coach DBs. pic.twitter.com/JlGbVqiy2U — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2024

Hurtt has worked for new Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio previously, as Hurtt was the outside linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears in 2015 and 2016 while Fangio was the defensive coordinator.

As Pelissero notes, the Seahawks are also set to see senior defensive assistant and defensive passing game coordinator Karl Scott leave Seattle to join Fangio’s staff with the Eagles. Scott spent the past two seasons with the Hawks, after spending the 2021 season as the defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings and three seasons as the defensive backs coach under Nick Saban at Alabama.