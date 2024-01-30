This will be a weekly article series throughout the season looking back on what happened for the Seattle Seahawks 40, 30, 20, and 10 years ago this week. We’re at the end of the line for this season…what a way to go out!

40 Years Ago

Finished with a record of 11-8, losing in the AFC Championship game.

30 Years Ago

Finished with a record of 6-10, missed playoffs.

20 Years Ago

Finished with a record of 10-7, losing in the NFC Wild Card round.

10 Years Ago

Sunday, February 2, 2014

Game Log

We’re finally here. Super Bowl XLVIII in New York…or officially East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Seattle Seahawks vs. the Denver Broncos. The best defense in the league vs the best offense in the league. Seattle was seeking its first Super Bowl victory after a controversy-filled loss in Super Bowl XL.

Buckle up, this could be a long one as I don’t want to miss any of the great moments. Let’s savor this bad boy!

I don’t think even the best scriptwriters in Hollywood could pen a better opening for the Seahawks than what actually came to pass in the game’s first moments – especially considering Seattle’s auspicious start in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. Seattle won the toss and deferred. As flashbulbs filled the air, Stephen Hauschka booted the ball to Trindon Holliday who took it out of the end zone and was cut down by Derrick Coleman at the 14. Peyton Manning lined up in shotgun, started to walk towards the line and was probably mid “Omaha” when the ball was prematurely e-snap-ulated by the center, whizzing past his ear hole into the end zone. Denver’s RB Knowshon Moreno recovered the ball as Cliff Avril pounced on him for the safety. Just like that, Seattle was up 2-0 after only 12 seconds!

Manning probably should’ve run silent count.

Seattle got the ball on a free kick, with Golden Tate returning it to the 36. After a short gain by Marshawn Lynch, the triumphantly returning Percy Harvin turned on the jets (sweep) around the left end for 30 yards into Denver territory. Seattle got the ball into the red zone before stalling out and settling for a 31-yard FG by Stephen Hauschka for the 5-0 lead.

Denver took back over on offense and Moreno gained 3 yards on the first play. Then, Kam Chancellor set the tone for the game, blasting Demaryius Thomas (RIP) after a short catch over the middle. Thomas gained two yards officially, but Chancellor let Denver know that short passes over the middle would come with a hospital bill. Seattle held on third down and Denver punted the ball back to the Seahawks offense. The Seahawks once again drove into Denver’s red zone, helped along by a 37-yard pass from Russell Wilson to Doug Baldwin. A holding call against Seattle put them behind the sticks and they called upon Hauschka again to nail a 22-yard FG for the 8-0 advantage.

Denver took over on offense but Seattle’s defense was starting to feel it. On the second play of the drive, Chris Clemons tackled Moreno for a 2-yard loss and forced a fumble that was recovered by Denver. Fear not Seahawks fans, as Kam Chancellor picked off Manning on the very next play to give the ball back over to the Seahawks offense in Denver territory. Percy Harvin picked up a quick 15 yards on the first play of the drive and Wilson completed a 5-yarder to Luke Willson to set Seattle up in the red zone once again as the 1st Quarter came to an end.

A few plays and one defensive pass interference penalty later, the Seahawks had 1st-and-goal from the 1. Lynch got stuffed for no gain, proving that you can’t always punch it in from that distance 100% of the time. He made good on the next attempt, though, plowing in for a score to put the Seahawks up 15-0.

Seattle kicked the ball off to Denver who began to chip their way down the field, largely with short passes to Demaryius Thomas. Denver burned nearly half of the 2nd Quarter making it to the Seahawks 32 before losing yards on a penalty and then a tackle for loss. Moreno got 9 yards back to set up 3rd and 13 from the Seattle 35. The Seahawks pass rush pinned their ears back and got after Manning, with Cliff Avril hitting his arm as he released the ball, causing it to flutter into the air like a wounded duck. Malcolm Smith was in the right place at the right time, snatching the ball out of the air and sprinting a nice 69 yards to paydirt to extend Seattle’s lead to 22-0.

The Broncos had just over 3 minutes left before halftime and worked their way into the Seahawks red zone before failing on 4th down. Seattle ran the clock out with Marshawn Lynch and the teams headed into halftime with the Seahawks set to receive the ball after Bruno Mars and The Red Hot Chili Peppers finished their performance.

Now, Seattle had a pretty comfortable lead but that wasn’t enough for one “Have Mercy” Percy Harvin. He received the 2nd half kickoff and did exactly what he was brought to Seattle to do as he hit the afterburners and slashed through the Broncos coverage team on his way to an 87-yard kickoff return TD to put Seattle ahead by four scores at 29-0. I don’t care that this was the highlight of Percy Harvin’s Seahawks career and that the rest of his time in Seattle was full of headaches – both literally and figuratively. I would do that trade again every single time if it meant that Harvin got to essentially “call game” in the Super Bowl.

There were still nearly two full quarters left to play, but if Denver’s backs were against the wall before, they were now caught between a rock and one of the best defenses the NFL has ever seen who wanted nothing more than to choke them out and watch the life slowly fade from their eyes. Seattle let Denver into their own territory before forcing a punt on Denver’s first drive of the 3rd Quarter. The Seahawks were pinned deep and punted on their drive as well giving the ball back to the Broncos with about 7 minutes left in the 3rd Quarter. After quick first down, Manning found Thomas again for 23 yards, but Byron Maxwell punched the ball out and it was recovered by who else but Malcolm Smith.

Seattle attacked through the air with gains of 12 yards to Luke Willson and 19 yards to Ricardo Lockette. Just outside the red zone, Russ went to Jermaine Kearse who pinballed his way into the end zone for a 23-yard TD as Seattle went ahead 36-0.

Denver got the ball and finally put a drive together – helped along by a defensive pass interference call on Maxwell on 3rd and 9 – with Manning finding Thomas for a 14-yard TD pass on the final play of the 3rd Quarter. Manning completed the two-point conversion to Wes Welker and Denver was down by only four scores again at 36-8.

The Broncos tried the onside kick, but the sure-handed Zach Miller scooped the ball up. Robert Turbin had a 33-yard run called back by a holding penalty on Alvin Bailey. No matter, Seattle leaned on Russ again who found four different targets on the drive which culminated in a 10-yard TD pass to Doug Baldwin to put Seattle up 43-8 with just under 12 minutes remaining in the game. At this point, the party was probably already starting in Seattle!

Each of the next two drives featured a turnover on downs in enemy territory. Denver got the ball on offense with 5:19 left needing a miracle comeback. Chris Clemons slammed the door on 4th down with a strip-sack that was recovered by Clinton McDonald at the Denver 29. Tarvaris Jackson and Robert Turbin were in the game as Seattle ran the clock down to the two minute warning before turning it over on downs. Denver waved the white flag and ran the clock out as Pete Carroll got his Gatorade bath. Hopefully you bet “orange” on the color prop bet!

For the first time in franchise history, the Seattle Seahawks were Super Bowl Champions with a 43-8 dismantling of the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII!!

Russell Wilson was 18/25 for 206 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT. Marshawn Lynch had 15 carries for 39 yards and 1 TD. Percy Harvin was the leading rusher in the game with 2 carries for 45 yards while also returning a kickoff for a TD. Doug Baldwin had 5 catches for 66 yards and 1 TD. Jermaine Kearse had 4 catches for 65 yards and 1 TD.

Super Bowl XLVIII MVP Malcolm Smith had 10 tackles, 1 FR, and 1 INT returned for a TD. Kam Chancellor had 10 tackles and 1 INT. Chris Clemons had the only sack of the game. The stats don’t really do it justice as it was an absolutely dominating performance by the Seahawks defense against supposedly one of the best offenses of all time.

The Seahawks did a fantastic 10-part video series on the season which you can watch on Youtube. Here’s the first video.

Lastly, I want to thank all of you for reading this series. I hope all of you enjoyed reading it as much as I did writing it. It will be back next year as long as I’m still around though no season will ever be as fun to write about as 2013. At least we’ll always be able to look back and relive those moments that remind us all why we’re fans of the Seattle Seahawks in the first place.