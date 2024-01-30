Why yes, the Pro Bowl is this week, and there will be plenty of Seattle Seahawks representation down in Orlando.

The initial NFC roster included linebacker Bobby Wagner, rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon, and safety Julian Love. With only one game left in the NFL season and several players withdrawing from this event after their playoff runs ended, three more Seahawks are on their way to the Pro Bowl.

DK Metcalf is replacing Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans, special teams veteran Nick Bellore will sub in for the Detroit Lions’ Jalen Reeves-Maybin, and quarterback Geno Smith is in the Pro Bowl again after getting the call-up for the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford.

The original QB trio for the NFC was Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott, and Stafford, but Brock’s a little busy with a more important game, and obviously Dak and Stafford withdrew. I assume neither Jared Goff nor Jordan Love wanted or was able to participate, which means Geno joins Baker Mayfield and Jalen Hurts in the rotation.

Metcalf has never actually played in the Pro Bowl, whether flag football/skills competition or the defunct “real game.” DK’s previous Pro Bowl appearance was in 2020, which was the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, so obviously no in-person anything was done.

Geno was a direct Pro Bowl selection in 2022, so this is his first time as an alternate. Last year, he threw the game-winning touchdown to CeeDee Lamb to lift the NFC to victory. We still have one more chance to see him and DK hook-up this season (...and maybe ever?)

Like DK, Bellore made his first Pro Bowl in 2020. He was an alternate in 2022 but was not needed in the game.

The Pro Bowl Skills Competition is Thursday, Feb. 1 at 4 PM PT on ESPN, while the flag football (and remaining skills) is Sunday, Feb. 4 at noon PT on ESPN and ABC.