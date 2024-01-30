Rookie of the Year consideration, as well as All-Pro votes, accolades, and attitude. The Seattle Seahawks 2022 draft class looked excellent last season, with an upward trajectory that was undeniable. This past season, 2023, was not so kind to our young heroes. Whether scheme, confidence, coaching, or attitude, Riq Woolen, Kenneth Walker, Abraham Lucas, and Charles Cross did not play particularly well. There is little to doubt that these young men have the talent to succeed. With a new staff and renewed focus, will their potential be unlocked? Will their unique skills be utilized even further? Only time will tell. One thins is for sure: the ‘Hawks need em!

Seahawks News

The smartest thing Dan Campbell said after loss to 49ers - Seaside Joe

Seahawks can learn these 3 lessons from the Lions: Seaside Joe 1794

Seahawks' coaching search focuses on Ben Johnson, Mike Macdonald - Yahoo Sports

The Seahawks were scheduled to complete an interview with one of the hottest, young NFL head-coaching candidates Monday night — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Well, then it could be decision time for the Seahawks, and specifically general manager John Schneider, who is heading their search for a successor to Pete Carroll.

Adam Schefter had a hidden little nugget in his Pat McAfee segment earlier – Seahawks Draft Blog

You’ll have all seen by now the Adam Schefter clip from the Pat McAfee show, talking about the Seahawks and the Commanders and their coaching searches. It was initially very interesting because Schefter poured cold water on the ‘Ben Johnson to Washington is a lock’ suggestion for the second time in 24 hours. He went on to suggest it’s possible that neither of the two presumptive appointments — Johnson to Washington and Dan Quinn to Seattle — would happen.

Does Mike Macdonald have the personality to be Seahawks coach? - Seattle Sports

Brock and Salk got insight on Seattle Seahawks coach candidate Mike Macdonald, the Baltimore DC, from ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley.

The Latest: When are Seahawks talking to coach candidates? - Seattle Sports

Breaking down what insiders have reported about scheduled Seattle Seahawks interviews with coach candidates Ben Johnson and Mike Macdonald.

Seahawks 2023 Season Honors - Seahawks.com

Taking a look back at some of the players, plays and moments that stood out in the 2023 season.

Monday Round-Up: 2013 Seahawks Ranked Among NFL's Top-50 Most-Influential Teams Ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII Anniversary - Seahawks.com

Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated breaks down why the 2013 Seattle Seahawks are one of the 50 most-influential teams in NFL history.

Seahawks’ 2022 draft class starred as rookies but stalled in 2023. What’s next? - The Athletic

Seattle needs Riq Woolen, Ken Walker III, Charles Cross and Abe Lucas to shine once again if they want to be contenders in 2024.

Seattle Seahawks Final Report Card: Noah Fant, Tight Ends Take Big Step Backwards - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Unable to replicate an impressive 2022 season as a group, the Seattle Seahawks didn't receive near the same contributions from their veteran-laden tight end group, which could look dramatically different next season as a result.

NFC West News

49ers news: 3 quick takeaways from the 34-27 win over the Lions - Niners Nation

The 49ers pulled out a victory in a thriller over the Lions on Sunday.

WR Brandon Aiyuk's ladybug luck play jumpstarts 49ers' epic comeback - NFL.com

The Niners sprinted to the Super Bowl with a 34-31 win over the Detroit Lions, but it took a smidge of luck to kickstart the comeback and one play from receiver Brandon Aiyuk started it. "Before the game, a ladybug landed on my shoe," Aiyuk said. "Y'all k

How the 49ers Showed Growth in Their Two Playoff Comeback Wins - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Winning a game after trailing multiple scores was unfathomable for the 49ers in the regular season.

Ranking Arizona Cardinals' Biggest Off-Season Needs - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the Arizona Cardinals biggest needs to come back strong in 2024.

NFL Conference Championships: Chiefs’ Mahomes and 49ers’ Purdy Comebacks - Revenge of the Birds

Notes from the AFC and NFC Championship Games

Rams interview Ron Rivera for defensive coordinator position - Turf Show Times

The Rams have talked to longtime head coach Ron Rivera about their DC position

Where Do Los Angeles Rams Fall In 2024 Strength of Schedule Ranks? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams are in the mix of the more challenging NFL schedules in 2024.

Around The NFL

Chargers make decision on new general manager - Larry Brown Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers have made a major decision regarding their new general manager to work with Jim Harbaugh.

Ravens K Justin Tucker explains pregame fracas with Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce: 'He just kicks my stuff' - Yahoo Sports

There was drama during warmups ahead of Sunday's AFC championship game.

Falcons hire Jimmy Lake as DC, retain Marquice Williams as special teams coach - NBC Sports

The Falcons already had announced Zac Robinson as their new offensive coordinator.

NFL playoffs: How Lions lost to 49ers and Chiefs beat Ravens - ESPN+

The Lions surrendered a 17-point second-half lead, while the vaunted Ravens scored just 10 points. Here's how the 49ers and Chiefs won.

Bengals' biggest decisions include Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon - ESPN

Is Higgins destined for a franchise tag? Has Mixon played his last game for the Bengals? Here's the intel.

The First Read: Five most important questions ahead of 49ers-Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII - NFL.com

In this edition of The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha explores the five most important questions that could shape the outcome of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Lamar Jackson’s legacy and Dan Campbell’s gambles: Mike Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

Lamar Jackson will be the sixth QB with two MVPs in his first six seasons starting, but he is the only one not to win a ring in that span.

Five early 2024 Super Bowl predictions as Chiefs and 49ers set to square off in Las Vegas - CBSSports.com

What does the crystal ball reveal for Super Bowl 58?

NFL Conference Championship: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and San Francisco 49ers edge defender Nick Bosa headline PFF's NFL Conference Championship Team of the Week.