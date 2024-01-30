 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ben Johnson will not be the Seahawks’ next head coach

...Because Johnson is staying with the Lions.

By Mookie Alexander
Detroit Lions v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

There’s another plot twist in the Seattle Seahawks’ head coaching search.

One day after a second interview with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, it’s been revealed that Johnson, who’s also drawn interest from the Washington Commanders, will be choosing neither team for his next job. Instead, the fast-rising star among NFL assistant coaches will remain an assistant for another season.

Johnson has been with the Lions since 2019 in various roles on the offensive side of the ball, but he emerged as one of the top assistants in the NFL after Dan Campbell promoted him to offensive coordinator in the 2022 season. Detroit boasts one of the league’s most explosive and exciting offenses, and now the Lions will not have to look for a new OC this offseason.

Reportedly, Johnson’s asking price as a first-time head coach was a bit of a sticking point for teams.

You can strike Ben off the list, and now we see if the Seahawks go with Mike Macdonald, Dan Quinn, or rewind a bit to the likes of Mike Kafka or Bobby Slowik if you’re hell-bent on an offensive coordinator as the Seahawks’ head coach.

