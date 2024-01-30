There’s another plot twist in the Seattle Seahawks’ head coaching search.

One day after a second interview with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, it’s been revealed that Johnson, who’s also drawn interest from the Washington Commanders, will be choosing neither team for his next job. Instead, the fast-rising star among NFL assistant coaches will remain an assistant for another season.

#Lions OC Ben Johnson informed the #Seahawks and #Commanders that he’s staying in Detroit, per sources.



Johnson is still only 37 and will be a hot head coaching candidate again next year. But first, he wants to take another shot at bringing a Lombardi Trophy to Detroit. pic.twitter.com/lPg2Po33sx — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2024

Johnson has been with the Lions since 2019 in various roles on the offensive side of the ball, but he emerged as one of the top assistants in the NFL after Dan Campbell promoted him to offensive coordinator in the 2022 season. Detroit boasts one of the league’s most explosive and exciting offenses, and now the Lions will not have to look for a new OC this offseason.

Reportedly, Johnson’s asking price as a first-time head coach was a bit of a sticking point for teams.

I'm told personnel around the league are discussing their awareness that some Owners have been told #Lions OC Ben Johnson's asking price is at least or around $15M/year for a head coach job, per source. pic.twitter.com/uhX3eqsNQR — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 21, 2023

Ben Johnson was not the head-coaching lock that people thought and his asking price spooked some teams, per sources. https://t.co/cFl2FPBtcY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2024

You can strike Ben off the list, and now we see if the Seahawks go with Mike Macdonald, Dan Quinn, or rewind a bit to the likes of Mike Kafka or Bobby Slowik if you’re hell-bent on an offensive coordinator as the Seahawks’ head coach.