As you likely already know, the Seattle Seahawks’ interest in Ben Johnson was all for naught, as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator has decided to stay with the team he nearly reached the Super Bowl with. He’s not the only OC to make that decision in recent days.

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, widely praised for his work with likely Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud, will not only remain with Houston entering next season, but unlike Johnson (at least for now), his deal has been reworked.

Texans OC Bobby Slowik has agreed to a new deal in Houston within the past few days, one that includes a significant raise, per sources. Slowik impressed multiple NFL clubs thru the interview process.



But he's sticking in Houston. He'll be a hot name in 2025. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 30, 2024

Slowik is a first-year offensive coordinator, having spent the last several seasons under Kyle Shanahan’s staff with the San Francisco 49ers. Rookie head coach and former 49ers DC Demeco Ryans brought Slowik over to be his OC, and the Texans quickly became one of the NFL’s great stories for 2023. C.J. Stroud had an outstanding season to the point where there was brief MVP chatter, never mind Rookie of the Year, and Houston was able to win the AFC South and reach the Divisional Round.

The Seahawks interviewed Slowik on January 21 but did not set up a second interview. Slowik also interviewed with the Washington Commanders, Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers. Only the Falcons interviewed him twice before ultimately going with Raheem Morris.

Based on candidates Seattle has reportedly interviewed, the only offensive coordinators still available are the Miami Dolphins’ Frank Smith and the New York Giants’ Mike Kafka. The latter was brought back for a follow-up interview, so that’s worth keeping in mind whenever Seattle finally makes a decision.