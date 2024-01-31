The search (or wait...) is over! The Seattle Seahawks have found their new head coach, and his name is Mike Macdonald, but you can just refer to him as the “Savior of Boom.” While we have yet to see what this team will look like under his leadership, the idea of a Baltimore Ravens style dominating defense should be exciting to everyone. This move has generated a palpable sense of excitement among fans, to put it lightly. Even though there has been something of a split between those who wanted to prioritize an “offensive” mind over a “defensive” one, but most can simply agree that both sides of the ball need to improve in Seattle. By and large, fans are simply happy to know that the team’s patience may have paid off, as they held out until championship weekend and ended up with one of the hottest names on the coaching market. The NFC West has featured a team in the Super Bowl six times since the San Francisco made it to the Championship game following the 2012 season; no matter how you scratch it, the Seahawks need to step up to the next level if they want to regain their status atop the NFC West. Do fans and media think they can do it? Let’s find out!
https://t.co/85UKhdOyoM pic.twitter.com/lf1lKE02fr— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 31, 2024
The @Seahawks will return to the “Legion of Boom” days on defense now that Mike Macdonald is their Head Coach.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 31, 2024
Seahawks Twitter waiting for Mike MacDonald. pic.twitter.com/RZDQ0nYQZA— Everything Seahawks from Everywhere All at Once (@SeattleSeaThink) January 31, 2024
Me the rest of the workday knowing Mike Macdonald is officially at the helm pic.twitter.com/182BB6B1gB— JD McOffseason (@SeahawksBurner) January 31, 2024
MIKE MACDONALD IS A SEAHAWKpic.twitter.com/1X0s2PTK1k— Seahawks Today (@TodaySeahawks) January 31, 2024
Mike Macdonald is our head coach— #JacobSzn (Macdonald is here ) (@jacobsports12) January 31, 2024
Resigning Brooks and Williams
“WoolenSpoon” CB tandem officially breaking out
Bo Nix/Jer’Zhan Newton at 16
THE SEAHAWKS ARE OFFICIALLY BACK pic.twitter.com/om4F4Y5OBz
Mike MacDonald energy with spoon will be generational pic.twitter.com/tv1EsVYRGH— ً. (@FreeJaxs) January 31, 2024
Mike MacDonald had the 49ers offense in hell pic.twitter.com/myXgrw13bX— ️ (@Plazuhbtw) January 31, 2024
Mike Macdonald is literally our new head coach pic.twitter.com/HWOGSeqhIc— Baker Breadman (@NFLonBread) January 31, 2024
The Ravens defense generated 397 total QB pressures this regular season under Mike Macdonald— PFF SEA Seahawks (@PFF_Seahawks) January 31, 2024
It's the most recorded in the PFF era (since 2006) pic.twitter.com/7H8fRPrmj7
the Seahawks defense next year with Mike MacDonald at HC pic.twitter.com/17Fgn4U4Nh— ayoub (@vrixfw) January 31, 2024
So many people here at the @seniorbowl have positive things to say about Mike MacDonald. Around the league, this will be viewed as a home run hire by the #Seahawks. https://t.co/oI3t96sUYr— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 31, 2024
The Mike Macdonald file:— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 31, 2024
-Youngest HC in the NFL at 36
-Spent *9 of last 10 seasons on Ravens' staff, the last two as DC
-Born in Boston, went to HS in Roswell, GA
-Graduated summa cum laude from UGA with finance degree in 2010
-Earned master's in sports mgmt from UGA in '13
Mike Macdonald is the first Seahawks head coach who has not been a head coach at any level since Jack Patera. Like Patera and Carroll, he has always been a defensive coach. He is the youngest HC by 7 years, previously Patera. BTW Patera was coach of the year in his 3rd season— Dave Grosby (@Thegroz) January 31, 2024
Oldest HC in the NFL to the youngest ♂️— Dirty Osprey (@Seahawk_NFL) January 31, 2024
Mike MacDonald went 3-0 versus Shanahan, McVey, and Gannon last year— CANT GUARD ANA (@FootballGirlAna) January 31, 2024
There's so much in place for Macdonald.— over zone y (@cmikesspinmove) January 31, 2024
-Seattle has its best personnel upfront since 2017
-There's lynchpin positions in both Brooks at MLB and Witherspoon at Nickel (can play around with him).
-Woolen and quality safeties.
Can get started really quickly.
Can’t say enough about how John conducted this search. Identified his guy. Did his research. Wasn’t willing to rush it. Didn’t just go with the “easy” logical hire in Quinn. Explored lots of diverse options. Patiently waited for his guy and then was able to close the deal.…— Dan Viens (Seahawks Forever Podcast) (@SeahawksForever) January 31, 2024
The young talent on the Seahawks’ defense that new HC Mike Macdonald will work with includes:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2024
Devon Witherspoon: 23
Tariq Woolen: 24
Boye Mafe: 25
Jordyn Brooks: 26
Derick Hall: 22
Uchenna Nwosu: 27
Dre'mont Jones: 27 https://t.co/1O0e2l8Pkk
Young Macdonald coached a team, ee i ee i o.— win forever another day (@wrongopinionman) January 31, 2024
And on this team he had some dudes, ee i ee i o.
With a Brooks Brooks here, and a Spoon Spoon there. Here a Riq, there a Freak, everywhere a Reed Reed.
Young Macdonald coached a team, ee i ee i o.
Jordyn Brooks get ready to learn All Pro LB under MacDonald Buddy.— Nick (@seahawksnerd75) January 31, 2024
LET'S FUCKING GOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/9qkuOOgopL— ✂️Anxious Millenial Cowboy✂️ (@Anxious2KCowboy) January 31, 2024
Even we — the Field Gulls staff — had some pretty good reactions as well!
I don't know if Mike Macdonald will be a good head coach but I do know that unlike Staley, he's not an Aaron Donald merchant.— Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) January 31, 2024
He revived Clowney's career and had Kyle Van Noy de-age by 10 years.
Macdonald will need one [1] postseason win during his contract to match the postseason success of Carroll's final six seasons as head coach. https://t.co/tS4ciuKPP7— John P Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) January 31, 2024
they don’t make an eggplant emoji big enough for this news https://t.co/WxIFxKARAZ— Cigar Thoughts (@CigarThoughts) January 31, 2024
Here's why I love love LOVE the Seahawks choosing Mike Macdonald. Short thread— John Fraley (@johndavidfraley) January 31, 2024
Seahawks hiring Mike Macdonald: pic.twitter.com/Q8wATXGqni— Diane Taylor ️⚧️ (@SeaDeeTaylor) January 31, 2024
There goes my productivity for the rest of the week. https://t.co/o77udw2zam— Weapon Next/Logan Lynch/Ted Zahn (@WeaponNext) January 31, 2024
