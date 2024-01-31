The search (or wait...) is over! The Seattle Seahawks have found their new head coach, and his name is Mike Macdonald, but you can just refer to him as the “Savior of Boom.” While we have yet to see what this team will look like under his leadership, the idea of a Baltimore Ravens style dominating defense should be exciting to everyone. This move has generated a palpable sense of excitement among fans, to put it lightly. Even though there has been something of a split between those who wanted to prioritize an “offensive” mind over a “defensive” one, but most can simply agree that both sides of the ball need to improve in Seattle. By and large, fans are simply happy to know that the team’s patience may have paid off, as they held out until championship weekend and ended up with one of the hottest names on the coaching market. The NFC West has featured a team in the Super Bowl six times since the San Francisco made it to the Championship game following the 2012 season; no matter how you scratch it, the Seahawks need to step up to the next level if they want to regain their status atop the NFC West. Do fans and media think they can do it? Let’s find out!

The @Seahawks will return to the “Legion of Boom” days on defense now that Mike Macdonald is their Head Coach. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 31, 2024

Mike Macdonald is our head coach

Resigning Brooks and Williams

“WoolenSpoon” CB tandem officially breaking out

Bo Nix/Jer’Zhan Newton at 16



The Ravens defense generated 397 total QB pressures this regular season under Mike Macdonald



It's the most recorded in the PFF era (since 2006) pic.twitter.com/7H8fRPrmj7 — PFF SEA Seahawks (@PFF_Seahawks) January 31, 2024

So many people here at the @seniorbowl have positive things to say about Mike MacDonald. Around the league, this will be viewed as a home run hire by the #Seahawks. https://t.co/oI3t96sUYr — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 31, 2024

The Mike Macdonald file:



-Youngest HC in the NFL at 36

-Spent *9 of last 10 seasons on Ravens' staff, the last two as DC

-Born in Boston, went to HS in Roswell, GA

-Graduated summa cum laude from UGA with finance degree in 2010

-Earned master's in sports mgmt from UGA in '13 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 31, 2024

Mike Macdonald is the first Seahawks head coach who has not been a head coach at any level since Jack Patera. Like Patera and Carroll, he has always been a defensive coach. He is the youngest HC by 7 years, previously Patera. BTW Patera was coach of the year in his 3rd season — Dave Grosby (@Thegroz) January 31, 2024

Mike MacDonald went 3-0 versus Shanahan, McVey, and Gannon last year — CANT GUARD ANA (@FootballGirlAna) January 31, 2024

There's so much in place for Macdonald.



-Seattle has its best personnel upfront since 2017

-There's lynchpin positions in both Brooks at MLB and Witherspoon at Nickel (can play around with him).

-Woolen and quality safeties.



Can get started really quickly. — over zone y (@cmikesspinmove) January 31, 2024

Can’t say enough about how John conducted this search. Identified his guy. Did his research. Wasn’t willing to rush it. Didn’t just go with the “easy” logical hire in Quinn. Explored lots of diverse options. Patiently waited for his guy and then was able to close the deal.… — Dan Viens (Seahawks Forever Podcast) (@SeahawksForever) January 31, 2024

The young talent on the Seahawks’ defense that new HC Mike Macdonald will work with includes:



Devon Witherspoon: 23

Tariq Woolen: 24

Boye Mafe: 25

Jordyn Brooks: 26

Derick Hall: 22

Uchenna Nwosu: 27

Dre'mont Jones: 27 https://t.co/1O0e2l8Pkk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2024

Jordyn Brooks get ready to learn All Pro LB under MacDonald Buddy. — Nick (@seahawksnerd75) January 31, 2024

Even we — the Field Gulls staff — had some pretty good reactions as well!

I don't know if Mike Macdonald will be a good head coach but I do know that unlike Staley, he's not an Aaron Donald merchant.



He revived Clowney's career and had Kyle Van Noy de-age by 10 years. — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) January 31, 2024

Macdonald will need one [1] postseason win during his contract to match the postseason success of Carroll's final six seasons as head coach. https://t.co/tS4ciuKPP7 — John P Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) January 31, 2024

