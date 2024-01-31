 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Seahawks fans on social media rejoice over the hiring of Mike Macdonald

People are happy. Like, really happy.

By DianeTaylor
NFL: SEP 25 Ravens at Patriots Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The search (or wait...) is over! The Seattle Seahawks have found their new head coach, and his name is Mike Macdonald, but you can just refer to him as the “Savior of Boom.” While we have yet to see what this team will look like under his leadership, the idea of a Baltimore Ravens style dominating defense should be exciting to everyone. This move has generated a palpable sense of excitement among fans, to put it lightly. Even though there has been something of a split between those who wanted to prioritize an “offensive” mind over a “defensive” one, but most can simply agree that both sides of the ball need to improve in Seattle. By and large, fans are simply happy to know that the team’s patience may have paid off, as they held out until championship weekend and ended up with one of the hottest names on the coaching market. The NFC West has featured a team in the Super Bowl six times since the San Francisco made it to the Championship game following the 2012 season; no matter how you scratch it, the Seahawks need to step up to the next level if they want to regain their status atop the NFC West. Do fans and media think they can do it? Let’s find out!

Even we — the Field Gulls staff — had some pretty good reactions as well!

