In Today’s Links: grades for the Seattle Seahawks rookies; some all-important draft notes from Rob Staton; 3 reasons not to hire a head coach, from the mind of Seaside Joe; free agent primers, Super Bowl previews, injury updates, and much, much more! We’ve got most everything that you could every possibly need, here, at Field Gulls. Enjoy. Thanks for being here.

Seahawks News

These are NOT reasons for Seahawks to hire a head coach - Seaside Joe

Seahawks HC candidate described as a ‘defensive Sean McVay’ - Seahawks Wire

8 grades for Seattle Seahawks rookies from the 2023 NFL season - Seahawks Wire

Senior Bowl day one notes – Seahawks Draft Blog

Wyman: 4 free-agent linebackers for Seahawks to consider signing - Seattle Sports

DK Metcalf, Geno Smith & Nick Bellore Named To 2024 Pro Bowl Games - Seahawks.com

Seattle Seahawks 'Spooked,' OUT on Detroit Lions Coach Ben Johnson Sweepstakes - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

NFC West News

How Jonathan Gannon grew into his role as Cardinals coach - ESPN

Arizona Cardinals Sign CB to Futures Deal - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Super Bowl 58 Injury Updates on Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw, etc. + Odds - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

49ers erase comeback doubts, steering into the Super Bowl path of a Mahomes and Chiefs dynasty - Yahoo Sports

49ers news: Brock Purdy unlocked a new dimension of their offense - Niners Nation

Sean McVay is in a power position with open Rams assistant coach roles - Turf Show Times

Los Angeles Rams to Interview Brandon Stanley on Wednesday For Defensive Coordinator Job - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Around The NFL

Jerry Jones makes big promise about Cowboys' 2024 season - Larry Brown Sports

NFL Power Rankings: 10 most important playoff lessons, including when to go for it on 4th down - Yahoo Sports

In 2022, new Panthers coach Dave Canales and his wife published revealing book on their marriage - NBC Sports

2024 NFL free agency: Re-signing decisions for all 32 teams - ESPN

Steelers hiring ex-Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as new offensive coordinator - NFL.com

Move the Sticks: Senior Bowl Practice Standouts + DJ's Top 50 Prospects 1.0 - NFL.com

Ravens pack their bags, say their goodbyes and head into uncertain future - The Athletic

2024 NFL playoffs: Top free agents, projected landing spots for Mike Evans, 19 other vets from playoff teams - CBSSports.com

2024 NFL playoffs: Ranking 12 losing teams' chances of reaching Super Bowl in 2025, including Lions, Ravens - CBSSports.com

5 things we learned from the Baltimore Ravens' AFC Championship game loss to the Chiefs | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Five takeaways from the Baltimore Ravens' AFC Championship game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, including several tough offseason decisions ahead.