Report: Seahawks hosting Mike Macdonald on second interview

The search for the next head coach of the Seattle Seahawks is underway, as Wednesday marks three weeks since the team announced that Pete Carroll would not be given a fifteenth season in the role. There have been plenty of interviews along the way, of course, with a variety of candidates given the opportunity to explain why they were the best fit for the job.

However, things truly started up this week when the interview process hit the road, with the Hawks front office in Detroit Monday to interview Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and then traveling to Baltimore where they interviewed Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. Apparently the interview with Macdonald went well enough that they wanted to interview him a second time, and according to a report that is to take place Wednesday.

I can confirm Mike Macdonald is indeed in Seattle today. Team wasted little time flying him in for second interview. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) January 31, 2024

So, while a report Monday indicated that the Hawks could potentially wrap up their coaching search this week, be sure to keep refreshing Field Gulls for the latest updates.