The Seattle Seahawks have a new coach.

After the search to replace Pete Carroll took longer than many fans had hoped or anticipated, John Schneider and the Seahawks have reportedly made a decision regarding who will be the ninth head coach in team history.

A youth movement in Seattle: Seahawks are expected to hire Ravens’ defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their new head coach, league sources tell ESPN. They’re still finalizing the deal, but Seattle has its man.



At 36, Macdonald now becomes the NFL’s youngest head coach. pic.twitter.com/uZ3vbXTS4n — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2024

Mike Macdonald will have big shoes to fill taking over for Carroll, whose 137 wins and .606 winning percentage are the highest in franchise history, which doesn’t even get into the fact that Carroll was at the helm for two of the three conference titles and the only Super Bowl victory in Seahawks history.

Macdonald has spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator under John Harbaugh for the Baltimore Ravens after spending the 2021 season as the defensive coordinator for the Michigan Wolverines under Jim Harbaugh.

This is obviously a developing story, and as Macdonald works to build out the rest of his Seattle coaching staff Field Gulls will work to keep readers up to date on all the latest developments.

UPDATE:

Specifics of the contract between the two sides have not been disclosed, but according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network the Seahawks have inked Macdonald to a six-year contract.