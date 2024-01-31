The Chicago Bearhawks? The Chicago Sea Bears? Whatever the case, there’s another former Seattle Seahawks assistant coach on his way to the Bears.

Running backs coach Chad Morton has taken up the same position in Chicago, where former Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron is now in charge of the Bears offense.

The Bears have hired Chad Morton as running backs coach, per source, filling the last position coach vacancy on their staff.



Also, here's an update today from talking to new QBs coach Kerry Joseph--https://t.co/XcqYOfOHtQ — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) January 31, 2024

Morton started his Seahawks coaching career as a special teams assistant in 2014—he famously walked off the Buffalo Bills with an extremely rare overtime kickoff return touchdown. In 2015, Morton switched to running backs assistant before becoming the lead running backs coach. His last two seasons in Seattle he also took on the role of run game coordinator.

Waldron also brought over assistant quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph to be the Bears’ QBs coach. Wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal was reportedly a target to fulfill the same position in Chicago, but withdrew his name from consideration.

All of the Bears’ position coaching jobs are now filled.