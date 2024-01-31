The Seattle Seahawks have their new head coach.

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has been hired as Pete Carroll’s successor, reportedly agreeing to a six-year deal that will make him the NFL’s youngest head coach at 36 years old. Macdonald drew plenty of praise for returning Baltimore’s defense to elite status after they dipped to 28th by DVOA in 2021. In two seasons as DC, the Ravens ranked 8th by DVOA in 2022 and then number one in 2023. The Ravens defense had the fewest points allowed, most sacks, and most takeaways.

Seattle has... not had good defenses lately, so there is big optimism that Macdonald can do for the Seahawks what he did for the Ravens.

Of course, before Macdonald can get to work on rebuilding the defense, he has to build his first coaching staff. This is the spot for all of the information on both the Seahawks’ 2024 coaching staff and the futures of the 2023 staff. While it’s possible that some coaches from Pete Carroll’s staff will be retained under Macdonald, it’s very likely that we’ll see brand new faces at every position.

2024 Seahawks Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Mike Macdonald

2023 Seahawks coaching staff

Moved to advisory role

Head coach: Pete Carroll

Hired by other teams

Offensive Coordinator: Shane Waldron - Chicago Bears offensive coordinator

Run Game Coordinator: Chad Morton - Bears running backs coach

Assistant Quarterbacks: Kerry Joseph - Bears quarterbacks coach

Defensive Coordinator: Clint Hurtt - Philadelphia Eagles defensive line coach

Defensive Passing Game Coordinator: Karl Scott - Eagles defensive backs coach

Future not yet determined