It took maybe a little bit longer than fans had desired, but the Seattle Seahawks have found their successor to Pete Carroll.

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is reportedly Seattle’s next head coach, ending an extensive search that included interviews with nine candidates. Macdonald was the last interview and he’s the top choice.

The 36-year-old Macdonald has turned the Ravens defense back into one of the best groups in the NFL, and while Baltimore lost the AFC Championship to the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore shut the Chiefs offense out in the 2nd half and kept them at 17 points. Unfortunately for the Ravens, their offense didn’t hold up their end of the bargain, but it worked out for the Seahawks because Macdonald was free for interviews.

He’s been discussed as one of the big head coaching candidates all season, and the Seahawks go from the incredibly energetic but oldest head coach in the league to the youngest one.

There may be some reservations over hiring a defensive-minded coach in an era dominated by NFL offenses, or even disappointment that the likes of Ben Johnson and Bobby Slowik were not hired by Seattle and stayed with their respective teams. Whatever the case, how about an instant grading of the hiring process and eventual decision?

