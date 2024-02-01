Live stream: Mike Macdonald’s introductory Seahawks press conference

A new era of Seattle Seahawks football has begun, as the team announced on Wednesday that former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald will replace the great Pete Carroll as head coach.

At just 36 years old, Macdonald has risen up the ranks as one of the top defensive minds in the NFL. The Ravens have been one of the best defenses in the game in his two seasons as defensive coordinator, and now he’s tasked with fixing a Seahawks defense that has been one of the league’s worst over the past few years.

The first-time head coach will have his first press conference on Thursday at team headquarters in Renton. For those of you eager to know more about Macdonald, there’s great news! You can watch right here on Field Gulls!

The live stream should begin at 2 pm ET/11 am PT in the video player below.