Let’s get right to it. Our Seattle Seahawks made one of, if not the most, impressive hires of the 2024 NFL coaching cycle in bringing on former Ravens DC Mike Macdonald to lead the program. His football acumen, scheme knowledge, ability to teach, and play-calling all are held in high regard around the league amongst players and coaches. Mike Macdonald’s reputation proceeds him, and how his abilities translate to the head coach position will obviously prove itself throughout the course of the next several seasons. In the meantime, necessary speculation abound as to whom will remain on the ‘Hawks current roster, will be asked to renegotiate contracts, and who’s role will change under a new staff. Today’s press conference will give us some clues, but mainly, we will have to wait and see. Exciting day in the Greater Hawkdom. Enjoy!

Seahawks News

NFC West News

Around The NFL

