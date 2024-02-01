Former Seahawks DC Dan Quinn takes Commanders job

The final NFL head coach vacancy has been filled.

Former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has accepted the Washington Commanders job, which will keep him in the NFC East after serving as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator over the past three seasons.

The #Commanders are hiring #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn as their new head coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2024

Quinn won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks as the DC of the “Legion of Boom” juggernaut. He was hired by the Atlanta Falcons as head coach in 2015, winning the NFC Championship in just his second season. Atlanta almost won the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots, but... well... you know...

The Super Bowl defeat just about broke Quinn’s Falcons for good. Atlanta returned to the playoffs in 2017 and reached the Divisional Round, but that’s the last time the Falcons have qualified for the postseason. Quinn was fired in the middle of the 2020 season, but bounced back with three straight top-10 defenses as the Cowboys DC.

The Seahawks interviewed Quinn twice to be their head coach, but that job obviously went to Mike Macdonald, who was also on the Commanders’ radar. Beyond being a “retread” head coach and indelibly tied to Pete Carroll, Quinn’s defense getting shredded for over 40 points and 415 yards of offense by the Green Bay Packers in Dallas’ Wild Card loss wasn’t exactly inspiring anyone’s confidence that he can turn the Seahawks defense around/solve the Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay offenses consistently.

Unlike the Falcons, who weren’t a rebuilding team when they hired Quinn, the Commanders clearly need a reset after a 4-13 season. Under new ownership, Washington has $70 million in cap space, the No. 2 overall pick, and presumably will have someone other than Sam Howell starting next season... and perhaps that new quarterback will be the No. 2 overall pick. Quinn will have his hands full fixing the Commanders defense, which was dead last in points allowed and 31st by DVOA.

And now, we can have a look at the eight new head coaches for the 2024 NFL season.

Las Vegas Raiders - Antonio Pierce

Tennessee Titans - Brian Callahan

New England Patriots - Jerod Mayo

Los Angeles Chargers - Jim Harbaugh

Carolina Panthers - Dave Canales

Atlanta Falcons - Raheem Morris

Washington Commanders - Dan Quinn

Seattle Seahawks - Mike MacDonald