It looks like Mike Macdonald’s first Seattle Seahawks coaching staff will not consist entirely of new faces.

College football reporter Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports says that defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Karl Scott, initially thought to be going to the Philadelphia Eagles as DBs coach, will actually stay in Seattle as a senior defensive assistant.

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to retain Karl Scott as a senior defensive assistant as part of new coach Mike Macdonald’s staff, sources tell @247sports.



Had been on the verge of being hired by the Eagles. Instead, Seattle is now set to keep him.https://t.co/dJORJ81sdD pic.twitter.com/gfemgDaP2P — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 1, 2024

You might be wondering, “Why would a college football reporter have the scoop?” Well, Scott has spent much of his coaching career in college, including three seasons at Alabama under Nick Saban. Zenitz was also an Alabama beat writer before becoming a national columnist, so he’s likely plugged in on the likes of Scott.

Anyway, Scott was hired by the Seahawks as a senior defensive assistant/passing game coordinator back in 2022, having spent his first NFL season with the Minnesota Vikings. Under Scott’s watch, the Seahawks have had cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon both nominated as Defensive Rookie of the Year finalists, while Tre Brown has emerged as a promising cornerback in his third season. Safety Julian Love also made the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

For all of the woes on defense, you could argue that the cornerbacks have been the “strength” of the team under Scott.

Even though Carroll’s assistants were “free to seek employment” elsewhere, they are still under contract with Seattle until further notice.

Follow our Macdonald coaching staff tracker in the link below!