Report: Former Huskies OC linked to Seahawks playcaller opening

Ryan Grubb followed Kalen DeBoer to Alabama barely three weeks ago, but is reportedly under consideration to return to the Seattle area to join Mike Macdonald’s staff.

By John Gilbert
The Mike Macdonald era of the Seattle Seahawks is barely one day old, and already the coaching staff is starting to take shape. Earlier Thursday it was reported that defensive passing game coordinator and senior assistant Karl Scott would not be departing the Hawks for the Philadelphia Eagles, as had been previously reported.

And according to a report from Pro Football Talk on Thursday afternoon, the Seahawks are considering a name familiar to many in the Seattle area to fill the offensive coordinator role that is open.

Ryan Grubb, of course, just recently left his role as the offensive coordinator at the University of Washington to take the same position with the Alabama Crimson Tide under Kalen DeBoer, but apparently could be returning to the Seattle area just weeks later.

With the 2024 NFL Combine set to start four weeks from Thursday, there will be plenty of news in the coming weeks as the Seahawks prepare for a crucial offseason that will be full of key decisions that impact the future of the club.

