Super Bowl picks: Who we like in Chiefs-49ers to win Super Bowl 58

It has been more than a decade since the Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII, and on Sunday Hawks fans will sit down to watch a division rival play for the Lombardi for the fourth time in the past six seasons when the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII. Whichever team wins the matchup is largely irrelevant, as the 2024 season and beyond are set to be dominated by the Seahawks and new head coach Mike Macdonald, making this the final championship game that carries any uncertainty about the outcome.

In any case, whether fans are tuning in to root on the Chiefs or the Niners (favored by 2.5 points on DraftKings Sportsbook), or simply to complain about the refs, the NFL scriptwriters being too predictable or the broadcast showing Taylor Swift, here are the game predictions from the Field Gulls staff.

Mookie Alexander: I don’t know why anyone would read my Super Bowl prediction; I’ve gotten one correct in the last decade, and it was sadly the Rams over the Bengals. Kansas City doesn’t defend the run well. The 49ers have the best running back in the league. I think the Chiefs defense is great, but if the Kansas City offense reverts to its self-destructive ways (which I’m not sold has been fully eradicated), Brock Purdy can play with a lead and not be pressed into really bad situations against a Steve Spagnuolo defense. I fear how many holding penalties Jawaan Taylor will get against Nick Bosa. It’s silly to bet against Patrick Mahomes but he has actually lost playoff games before, and I believe the 49ers will snap out of their semi-funk on defense. Welcome to hell. 49ers 27 Chiefs 17, RunCMC is the Super Bowl MVP.

John P. Gilbert: With the Niners representing the NFC in the Super Bowl, it means that over the past 16 seasons the NFC West has been represented in exactly half of the Super Bowls played and all four members of the division have made the big game at least once. Of course, the division has not fared all that well once making it to the Super Bowl, with only the Rams and Seahawks coming away with a Lombardi and the other five appearances ending in a loss. The losing continues in Las Vegas, with the Chiefs upsetting the 49ers 31-23 because it’s a quarterback driven league and Patrick Mahomes is a better quarterback than Brock Purdy.

Frank T. Raines: Eff the Niners! As much as I dislike dynasties and find repeat winners boring, I’m going with the Chiefs in this one because they are the lesser of two evils. Kansas City 24, San Francisco 21. Travis Kelce holds up the SB MVP trophy after the game and says something sweet about Taylor Swift. Go Chiefs!

Ted Zahn: This is the exact matchup that I didn’t want to see when the playoffs started. Because there isn’t a way that both teams will lose, I’ll go with the one that isn’t a division rival and pick the Chiefs over the 49ers 27-23. Chris Jones will be a rare defensive SB MVP after squashing Brock Purdy for three sacks. Let’s just get to the offseason already.

Diane Taylor: Don’t Blame Me, but I think it will be The Best Day when the Kansas City Chiefs pull out the victory; it will be Better than Revenge for some Seahawks fans. Even though there are people who are ready to anoint Brock Purdy “The Man,” since he is playing in his first Super Bowl in only his second season a a pro, I Think He Knows that once the clock starts in the big game... You’re On You’re Own, Kid. Karma will leave the 49ers with Sweet Nothing, and Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will remain the Anti-Hero that the NFL needs. Let’s say.... Chiefs win, 34-25.

Tyler Alsin: I hate this matchup, I hate that it’s two red teams, I hate having to listen to four hours of how either “Brock Purdy just keeps making plays” or “nobody makes that throw except Patrick Mahomes”. There’s nothing interesting here, whoever wins, I lose. Chiefs 7, 49ers 6.

Devin Csigi: Coming into the postseason I think most people, myself included expected KC to get eliminated rather quickly. But, then Patrick Mahomes reminded us all why he is going to go down as one of, if not the best quarterbacks of all time. He went to Buffalo and beat Josh Allen and then went to Baltimore and beat the 2023 MVP Lamar Jackson. Yes he has to face San Fran who have been one of the biggest favorites throughout the season. But they are limping into the postseason. They should’ve lost to Green Bay who dropped two would be pick sixes and they also should have lost to the Detroit Lions who collapsed in an embarrassing fashion. I think the San Fran offense struggles badly against Steve Spagnuolo and his defense. Chiefs 31 Niners 14 - Super Bowl MVP: Travis Kelce via 11 catches, 131 yards and 2 touchdowns

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.