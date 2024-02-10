Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

We’re on the precipice of the last Sunday with real NFL football for the next seven months as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Who do you want to win and who do you think will win? That was the first question in this week’s poll.

So…what were the results?

Nearly half of respondents both want the Chiefs to win AND think they’ll pull it off. That’s not a surprise considering the 49ers are NFC West rivals. Actually, I’m a little disappointed that nearly one quarter of the people are rooting for San Francisco. Oh well, hopefully the commercials will be good.

(Editor’s note from Mookie: I have a feeling that the initial question was... influenced by non-Seahawks voters)

Once the Super Bowl is over it’s full throttle into the offseason. The draft will be here before we know it and Seattle holds the No. 16 draft pick. How will John Schneider use the first selection now that he has full authority?

Looks like most of you think that “Trader John” will be back in the saddle to move down the board and collect more bites at the apple. It’s worth remembering that the Seahawks parted ways with a second-round pick in this draft and a fifth-round draft pick in 2025 to acquire Leonard Williams from the New York Giants.

Seattle’s first-round pick at No. 16 is also the area where the true first-round grades could start to run out so it might make sense to trade down for more draft capital.

Of course the draft is only one way for the Seahawks to try and build the roster back to championship caliber. Free agency hits before we even get there and while Seattle may not have a long list of expiring contracts, there are some key players hitting the open market. Which of these should get top priority?

Obligatory “Nice.”

Would you look at that, it’s the aforementioned “Big Cat” Leonard Williams, whom Seattle added at the trade deadline! Not only would it sting to ship out draft picks and then have him leave a few months later, Williams was also highly productive after he got to Seattle tallying 4.0 sacks and 9 TFL in 10 games. He could be a key piece in the middle of Mike Macdonald’s new defense.

I also want to mention Jordyn Brooks here at 19%. Patrick Queen, the LB taken directly after Brooks by the Baltimore Ravens, blossomed into a star under Macdonald and is also a free agent. It will be interesting to see if either of them will be suiting up for the Seahawks next season.

That’s all we’ve got this time. Enjoy the Super Bowl, eat some good food, and get ready for the offseason!

