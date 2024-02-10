Our Seattle Seahawks have left little doubt as to their intentions, filling out the coaching staff this afternoon. The new OC and DC are both young, bright, exciting minds that will challenge the NFL, take some lumps, and hopefully will be given room to grow into their new roles. Ryan Grubb and Aden Durde seem to be renowned and respected, interesting and malleable. Over the next several days, we will learn a lot more as to the philosophies, strategies, and so forth, regarding our new coaches. This will soon parlay itself into roster decisions, bringing the look of the team into focus. The things are moving now. Trust Field Gulls to bring you all (most) of the important information to feed the discourse. Thanks for being here.

#np Calle Luna Calle Sol by Willie Colon and Hector Lavoe

