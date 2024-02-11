Super Bowl 2024: Chiefs vs. 49ers open thread

We’ve reached Game 285, the final showdown of the 2023-24 NFL season.

Super Bowl 58 pits the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers. In Super Bowl 54, the Chiefs rallied from 20-10 down to win 31-20 and end their 50-year championship drought. The following season, they returned to the Super Bowl but got squashed in their repeat bid. This year has been a bumpier road than usual for Kansas City, but once again we see Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce back in the big game. Not since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots have we seen a repeat champion. That drought could finally end this evening.

The 49ers have had two cracks at winning the Lombardi Trophy in this decade, losing both times. Kyle Shanahan has had two chances (one as coach and one as offensive coordinator) to win a Super Bowl and lost them both in historic collapses. Is this the time he finally reaches the summit? I think a lot of Seattle Seahawks fans are hoping that’s not the case.

Someone’s going to hit the jackpot at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas tonight. Who will it be?! Let’s find out together! CBS has the game coverage on television, while Paramount+ is the go-to for catching a live stream. Kickoff is scheduled for sometime at around 3:30 PM PT, give or take a few minutes.

Usher is this year’s halftime entertainment! YEAH!

Chat away in the comments section!