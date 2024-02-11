Super Bowl 2024: How to watch Chiefs vs. 49ers, game time, streaming, and more

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers met in the Super Bowl four years ago, with the Chiefs coming out on top in Miami. They will rematch in Las Vegas, only this time the 49ers are the favorites to win it all. Patrick Mahomes is looking to join the all-time great company of quarterbacks with at least three Super Bowl rings, while Brock Purdy’s unlikely ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ story could culminate in a championship in just his second season.

Andy Reid has gotten the better of Kyle Shanahan on three previous occasions. Shanahan is seeking his first Lombardi Trophy, having come so close as Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator and in the first Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl. It will undoubtedly be another fascinating coaching matchup between two of the best in the business.

Here are the details on watching Super Bowl 58.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

Time: 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT

Channel: CBS

TV Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the booth, with Tracy Wolfson and Jay Feely as sideline reporters, and Gene Steratore as rules analyst.

Location: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, Nevada

Radio: Westwood One Sports (KJR-AM 950, KJR-FM 95.7) | SiriusXM: 226 (KC), 225 (SF)

National Radio Announcers: Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner in the booth, Laura Okmin and Mike Golic on the sidelines, and Dean Blandino as rules analyst

Online Streaming: NFL+ | Paramount+ | Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV

Odds

The 49ers are 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 47.5.

Who’s the halftime act?

Usher, presumably with special guests such as Alicia Keys.

What channel is the Puppy Bowl on?

Animal Planet. Kickoff is 2 PM ET/11 AM PT. Wanna stream it? Try Discovery+.

Will Taylor Swift be at the game?

Yeah, seemingly so. She’s only on the screen for Chiefs games a few seconds out of three hours on average!

Either the 49ers win their first Super Bowl since 1995, or the Chiefs become the first repeat champions since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots. Tune in to find out how the NFL’s 2023-24 season concludes!