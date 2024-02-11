Welcome to the end of the 2023 NFL season. It’s been an up and down and up again journey for our Seattle Seahawks. Our fandom has been somewhat tested, stretched, and reshaped throughout the year, and I am guessing many of you are happy that this season has reached its coda. I for one am very excited for the 2024 off-season. The look of our squad’s roster will most likely modulate on a weekly basis, beginning once the confetti hits the turf in Las Vegas a handful of hours from now. We will speculate, investigate, and prognosticate in the months that follow. Field Gulls will be here for all of it.

And, for my part, I unfortunately did not get my picks in time for our annual predictions post. So I will commandeer my time here with you to go ahead and say a few things. First off, I do not believe in rooting against your rivals for the sake of vitriol. Division rivals, to me, are separate from eternal rivals, or teams that you may outright sports-hate. The 49ers may be the team you are hoping to lose but really, their success, and the success of our NFC West rivals, speaks to the strength and degree of difficulty winning games within our division. To me, I see the 49ers pulling out a tough win in the 4th quarter against the annoyingly consistent Kansas City team. Score prediction, the Niners win 24-20. Regardless of your affiliation, I suspect it will be a good American football game. Enjoy your Sunday and be kind to one another. BTW, what are yall gonna be eating?! Let us know in the comments below.

Seahawks News

NFC West News

Around The NFL

