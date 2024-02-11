 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
‘So Kyle blew a lead’ - Social media reacts to Chiefs’ Super Bowl OT win over 49ers

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid did it again in a game that will be considered one of the great endings in Super Bowl history.

By John Gilbert
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

In the final game of the 2023 NFL season the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in a thrilling, 25-22 overtime game that will not soon be forgotten by those who watched it.

Unfortunately, however, the end of the game marks the start of the offseason, with no more meaningful NFL games until September. In the meantime, fans will have to make due with the NFL Combine later in February, free agency in March, the 2024 NFL Draft in April and then the offseason program into the early part of the summer before training camp arrives in late July.

With that all in mind, the first thing for fans of the Seattle Seahawks fans to do is enjoy having watched a the hated division rival San Francisco 49ers lose the Super Bowl for the second time in the past five seasons and the third time in the past 12. However, there’s an entire offseason to point and laugh at the Niners recent futility with the Lombardi on the line, so before spending the next seven months doing that, here’s a review of some reactions to the game from social media.

And with that, it’s on to the offseason.

