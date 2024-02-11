In the final game of the 2023 NFL season the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in a thrilling, 25-22 overtime game that will not soon be forgotten by those who watched it.

Unfortunately, however, the end of the game marks the start of the offseason, with no more meaningful NFL games until September. In the meantime, fans will have to make due with the NFL Combine later in February, free agency in March, the 2024 NFL Draft in April and then the offseason program into the early part of the summer before training camp arrives in late July.

With that all in mind, the first thing for fans of the Seattle Seahawks fans to do is enjoy having watched a the hated division rival San Francisco 49ers lose the Super Bowl for the second time in the past five seasons and the third time in the past 12. However, there’s an entire offseason to point and laugh at the Niners recent futility with the Lombardi on the line, so before spending the next seven months doing that, here’s a review of some reactions to the game from social media.

MECOLE HARDMAN WINS THE SUPER BOWL FOR THE CHIEFS.



BACK TO BACK FOR PATRICK MAHOMES.pic.twitter.com/euv1CsHzxk — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 12, 2024

Mecole Hardman had as many receptions on the last play of the Super Bowl as he did in his New York Jets career. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) February 12, 2024

Creed Humphrey now has more Super Bowl rings than Dee Eskridge has career touchdowns. — John P Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) February 12, 2024

Teams in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in five seasons:



◽️ 1970s Steelers

◽️ 1990s Cowboys

◽️ 2000s Patriots

◽️ 2010s Patriots

◽️ 2019-23 Chiefs pic.twitter.com/0jaEVNe63h — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 12, 2024

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo is now the first offensive or defensive coordinator in NFL history to win four Super Bowls.



One of the best big game coaches of all time — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 12, 2024

Three down, four to go … pic.twitter.com/GvZbXx85vd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 12, 2024

I'm not sure I can watch Kyle Shanahan in another Super Bowl. Too painful



• SB LI (Falcons OC): Blew a 28-3 lead (Largest blown lead in SB history)

• SB 54: Blew a 10-point lead in 4th quarter (2nd-largest blown lead)

• SB 58: Blew a 10-point lead (2nd-largest blown lead) pic.twitter.com/PbCLQF8JFJ — John Breech (@johnbreech) February 12, 2024

Mahomes is best ever. Dude is programmed different. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) February 12, 2024

The San Francisco 49ers can still win the Super Bowl if Mike Pence has the courage to do the right thing. — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) February 12, 2024

Pfizer won smh https://t.co/rDnLzXFLPe — Arif Hasan, but NFL (@ArifHasanNFL) February 12, 2024

These big money bettors have been incredibly bad at picking SB winners https://t.co/cpoJLrlFim — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) February 12, 2024

Mahomes is 28, this fuckery won't go on for much longer, thank god — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) February 12, 2024

This was the most flawed team of the Mahomes-Reid era and they won the Super Bowl with the toughest playoff path ever by DVOA. Good luck guys. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) February 12, 2024

I'm so excited to see how hard the Chiefs mail in the regular season next year (they really should try to find another reliable receiver in the off-season) — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) February 12, 2024

THE CHIEFS TRADED AWAY ONE OF THE 5 BEST WRS IN THE NFL AND THEN WENT BACK TO BACK!!!!! https://t.co/o8prUxTHID — Joseph Hefner (@josephjefe) February 12, 2024

Kyle after losing his third super bowl pic.twitter.com/1CEHTbwu1v — michael penix jr. jr. (@zjwhitman) February 12, 2024

THE 49ERS HAVE LOST THE SUPER BOWL!!!! — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) February 12, 2024

dang dang, niner gang — Bik Nizzar (@BikNizzar) February 12, 2024

Mahomes. Is. Inevitable. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) February 12, 2024

So Kyle blew a lead — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) February 12, 2024

I love football pic.twitter.com/5wdXR1hiBS — Doug Analytics (@Doug_Analytics) February 12, 2024

49ers found out — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) February 12, 2024

Darnold wins that game — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) February 12, 2024

He’s just so annoyingly inevitably good I hate him so much. I appreciate the greatness but someone stop this man — Sean Clement (@SeanfromSeabeck) February 12, 2024

Mahomes led the Chiefs in rushing yards and his two leading WRs were Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) February 12, 2024

OVERTIME DOWN BY A FIELD GOAL GOTTA GO THE LENGTH OF THE FIELD TO BECOME THE FIRST TEAM TO WIN BACK TO BACK SUPER BOWLS AND PATRICK MAHOMES LOOKED INTO THE CAMERA AND SAID “EASY WORK” — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) February 12, 2024

The last #NIners Super Bowl win is STILL 28 years ago.



:) — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) February 12, 2024

Elway having to give the Lombardi Trophy to the Chiefs lmaooooooo how do the Broncos keep losing. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) February 12, 2024

And with that, it’s on to the offseason.