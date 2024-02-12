The Seattle Seahawks coaching staff is quickly taking shape under Mike Macdonald. Former Washington Huskies offensive line coach Scott Huff is reuniting with former Huskies offensive Coordinate Ryan Grubb after an exceptionally brief cameo with the Alabama Crimson Tide. As noted earlier this week, Grubb barely stayed in Tuscaloosa long enough to introduce himself before word got out that he would be headed to the NFL. The surprises wouldn’t end there, as another name would soon follow. Tom Pelissero reports that Scott Huff is headed home as well.

The #Seahawks have finalized the hire of Scott Huff as their offensive line coach, per source. Huff worked for new Seattle OC Ryan Grubb at Washington (and, very briefly, Alabama) and now follows him to the NFL. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 11, 2024

Huff spent seven years with the Huskies, which meant that he survived multiple coaching shakeups; he joined Chris Peterson’s staff in 2017, stuck it out through the Jimmy Lake period, and was retained by Kalen DeBoer, where he rediscovered his former success after a rough patch for the Dawgs. Here is a nice appraisal of Huff’s work by Christian Caples of On Montlake, which lays out why he managed to transcend multiple staff shake-ups:

Satisfied that the 2021 season proceeded as it did in spite of Huff’s tutelage and not because of it, DeBoer kept him on staff. When receivers coach Junior Adams left for Oregon, Huff became the lone holdover from the Petersen/Lake era. Consider the accomplishments and events that have reshaped his narrative since: • Washington’s offensive line allowed just seven sacks in 13 games in 2022 — tied for second-fewest in FBS — while ranking fifth nationally in pass attempts. • Washington ranked second in FBS in expected points added (EPA) per rush. • The Huskies signed five offensive linemen in their 2023 recruiting class, including four-star prospects Landen Hatchett and Elishah Jackett, then added Finau’s commitment for 2024. • Already UW’s highest-paid non-coordinator assistant, Huff received a $150,000 raise after the 2022 season that brought his annual salary to $850,000. That figure would have put Huff in the top-five nationally last season. “I think he deserves a ton of credit,” Grubb said. “I think he did a phenomenal job. I’m just really excited for him, because I know what it feels like to be in that seat and you have to perform.”

Huff replaces Andy Dickerson, who was hired by the Cleveland Browns as their offensive line coach.