Okay, not a bad game yesterday. Good defense, some splash plays, some shots of Ice Spice on the big screen. 49ers had a chance but again, Kyle and Co. could not find a way to seal the deal, as they say. Mahomes is tough to beat, and frankly, I can not wait for our Seattle Seahawks face off against Kansas City someday soon-ish. Now that’s over with, we get onto living our best lives this off-season, watching and debating the construction of our favourite team in real time. Exciting and new. Let’s Go, ‘Hawks!

Seahawks News

Why most NFL players don't become coaches - Seaside Joe

Richard Sherman says he wants to get into coaching...eventually: Seaside Joe 1807

Video: My thoughts on the Super Bowl and Seahawks takeaways from the game – Seahawks Draft Blog

Seahawks fan reacts to the Chiefs beating the 49ers in the Super Bowl

Why Joel Klatt thinks J.J. McCarthy fits as Seattle Seahawks QB - Seattle Sports

FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt joined Seattle Sports and shared why the Seahawks may want to look at Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy.

Does Hiring Ryan Grubb Impact Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks Future? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Coming from the college ranks, new Seattle Seahawks coordinator Ryan Grubb could be the perfect hire for developing a rookie quarterback. But at the same time, Geno Smith checks off all the boxes for running his offense at a high level and the pairing could be an exciting one.

NFC West News

49ers news: Instant reaction to the 25-22 loss to the Chiefs - Niners Nation

The 49ers fell short in an overtime classic against the Chiefs in a devastating finish.

49ers' title window shrinks after Super Bowl loss vs. Chiefs - ESPN

The Kyle Shanahan era has now seen the 49ers fall to the Chiefs in a Super Bowl for a second time, extending a gut-wrenching title drought.

Niners LB Dre Greenlaw believed suffered torn Achilles in Super Bowl LVIII loss - NFL.com

Niners linebacker Dre Greenlaw suffered a torn Achilles during San Francisco's Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters following the game.

49ers Have Super Bowl Dreams Crushed Again by the Chiefs - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

A massively underwhelming performance on offense from the 49ers causes them to lose another Super Bowl to the Chiefs.

The Gold Rush in Arizona - Revenge of the Birds

Take a good look at a signature play and the team’s rushing statistics this past season

Why the Rams, Sean McVay won’t make it to next year’s Super Bowl - Turf Show Times

Will Matthew Stafford win his second Super Bowl in Los Angeles next year?

Puka Nacua Sends Air Force Veterans, Los Angeles Rams Fans To Super Bowl LVIII - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams rookie sensation Puka Nacua is giving back to those who've served.

Around The NFL

Mecole Hardman has hilarious comment about scoring winning touchdown - Larry Brown Sports

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman had a funny reaction after catching the winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII.

Super Bowl: Patrick Mahomes does it yet again, leads Chiefs to overtime win over 49ers - Yahoo Sports

Super Bowl LVIII came down to overtime.

Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII on an overtime touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman - NBC Sports

Mahomes won MVP with 333 passing yards and two touchdowns.

How an ugly loss propelled the Chiefs to a Super Bowl LVIII win - ESPN

The Chiefs lost to the Raiders on Christmas Day, a "good wake-up call" for Kansas City en route to their second title in two seasons.

Early NFL power rankings 2024: Where do Chiefs, 49ers land? - ESPN

How do all 32 NFL teams stack up in the first ranking of 2024? Plus, we previewed each team's offseason.

2024 NFL Draft order for Round 1; top five needs for all 32 teams entering offseason - NFL.com

With the 2023 NFL season officially in the books, the order for the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is set. Chad Reuter provides insights for the first 32 picks and identifies the top five needs for every team.

The stuff of dynasties: This Chiefs championship built on defense and perseverance - The Athletic

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs rallied from a 10-0 first-half deficit to win their third Super Bowl in five years.

Best and worst 2024 Super Bowl commercials: Ranking the ads | Dunkings, Beyonce, Arnold Schwarzenegger and more - The Athletic

Award-winning ranker Jake Ciely fixes his attention on the best (and worst) Super Bowl commercials.

Super Bowl 2024, Chiefs vs. 49ers score: Patrick Mahomes leads OT comeback as K.C. wins back-to-back titles - CBSSports.com

Call it a dynasty; the Chiefs are the first team to win consecutive Super Bowls since 2003-04

Super Bowl 58 Game Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 25, San Francisco 49ers 22 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found himself under relentless pressure for most of the first half, but the superstar signal-caller put the team on his back when it mattered most to lead his Chiefs to their second consecutive Super Bowl victory.