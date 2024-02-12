The 2023 NFL season is over, and now the countdown is on for April 25, when the 2024 NFL Draft commences in Detroit, Michigan. We’re so used to the Lions picking near the top of the order just on instinct, but their remarkable run to the NFC Championship Game means they are scheduled to pick at No. 29. Their fans are obviously hoping that their native pick will be No. 32 in 2025. At this rate, the Kansas City Chiefs may just have a reservation for either No. 31 or No. 32 every year for as long as Patrick Mahomes is quarterback.
As for the Seattle Seahawks, winning the final game of the regular season against the Arizona Cardinals turned their No. 14 overall pick to No. 16, pretty much smack dab in the middle. Missing the playoffs completely put them at least three spots higher up the board than had they made the postseason on the final day of the regular season.
Here’s the updated NFL Draft order, which is worth paying closer attention to for possible trade-ups or trade-downs as we enter the first Seahawks draft without Pete Carroll since 2009.
1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)
10. New York Jets
12. Denver Broncos
16. Seattle Seahawks
Wild Card Teams
19. Los Angeles Rams
21. Miami Dolphins
23. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
24. Dallas Cowboys
Divisional Round Teams
27. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans)
28. Buffalo Bills
Conference Championship Teams
29. Detroit Lions
30. Baltimore Ravens
Super Bowl Loser
Super Bowl Winner
Seahawks Draft Picks
Round 1 - No. 16 overall
Round 2 - N/A (Leonard Williams trade)
Round 3 - No. 78 overall
Round 3 (from Denver Broncos via New Orleans Saints) - No. 81 overall
Round 4 - 1 pick, order TBD
Round 5 - 1 pick, order TBD
Round 6 - 1 pick, order TBD
Round 7 - 1 pick, order TBD
We’ll know the complete NFL Draft order in the coming weeks.
