The 2023 NFL season is over, and now the countdown is on for April 25, when the 2024 NFL Draft commences in Detroit, Michigan. We’re so used to the Lions picking near the top of the order just on instinct, but their remarkable run to the NFC Championship Game means they are scheduled to pick at No. 29. Their fans are obviously hoping that their native pick will be No. 32 in 2025. At this rate, the Kansas City Chiefs may just have a reservation for either No. 31 or No. 32 every year for as long as Patrick Mahomes is quarterback.

As for the Seattle Seahawks, winning the final game of the regular season against the Arizona Cardinals turned their No. 14 overall pick to No. 16, pretty much smack dab in the middle. Missing the playoffs completely put them at least three spots higher up the board than had they made the postseason on the final day of the regular season.

Here’s the updated NFL Draft order, which is worth paying closer attention to for possible trade-ups or trade-downs as we enter the first Seahawks draft without Pete Carroll since 2009.

1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)

2. Washington Commanders

3. New England Patriots

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. New York Giants

7. Tennessee Titans

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears

10. New York Jets

11. Minnesota Vikings

12. Denver Broncos

13. Las Vegas Raiders

14. New Orleans Saints

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Seattle Seahawks

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

18. Cincinnati Bengals

Wild Card Teams

19. Los Angeles Rams

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Miami Dolphins

22. Philadelphia Eagles

23. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)

24. Dallas Cowboys

Divisional Round Teams

25. Green Bay Packers

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans)

28. Buffalo Bills

Conference Championship Teams

29. Detroit Lions

30. Baltimore Ravens

Super Bowl Loser

31. San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl Winner

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Seahawks Draft Picks

Round 1 - No. 16 overall

Round 2 - N/A (Leonard Williams trade)

Round 3 - No. 78 overall

Round 3 (from Denver Broncos via New Orleans Saints) - No. 81 overall

Round 4 - 1 pick, order TBD

Round 5 - 1 pick, order TBD

Round 6 - 1 pick, order TBD

Round 7 - 1 pick, order TBD

We’ll know the complete NFL Draft order in the coming weeks.