Key dates for the Seahawks during the 2024 offseason

The San Francisco 49ers lost the Super Bowl in heartbreaking fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs, ushering in the true start of the NFL offseason. For fans of the Seattle Seahawks it will be the first time the team has been through an offseason under the direction of a coach other than Pete Carroll since 2009.

The hiring of Mike Macdonald brings plenty of uncertainty as to what the coming weeks and months will bring, however, what is known are several of the key dates that are upcoming. Some of the more important dates for the Seahawks as they prepare for the 2024 campaign are:

February 16: Vesting salary guarantees for Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, Dre’Mont Jones and Uchenna Nwosu

February 20: First day for teams to apply Franchise or Transition tag

February 26 - March 4: NFL Combine

March 5 (4 pm New York time): Last day for teams to apply Franchise or Transition tag

March 11 (12 noon, New York time): Legal tampering period begins for players on expiring contracts

March 13: The $3.635M base salary of Jason Myers becomes fully guaranteed if he is on the roster

March 13 (4 pm New York time): 2024 NFL League Year begins, and teams can officially sign free agents, make trades and release players with a post-June 1 designation

March 16: Bryan Mone due a $500k roster bonus if he is on the 90-man roster

March 18: Geno Smith due a $9.6M roster bonus if he is on the 90-man roster

April 1: The first date that teams which hired a new head coach are able to begin Phase I of the offseason program

April 19: The last date a restricted free agent may sign an offer sheet with another club

April 25 - April 27: 2024 NFL Draft

May 2: Deadline for teams to exercise the fifth year option on 2021 first round picks. This is not currently relevant for the Seahawks, who traded their 2021 first round selection to the New York Jets for Jamal Adams. However, should Schneider trade for a 2021 first round pick whose option has not been picked up or declined between now and May 2 it would become relevant. It is good to keep this date in mind, as the Dallas Cowboys have until May 2 to make a decision on the fifth year options of Micah Parsons and Trey Lance. Parsons was acquired with one of the picks the Cowboys received from the Niners in the trade to move up for Lance, and Lance was traded to Dallas for a fourth round pick late in training camp last summer.

May 8 or May 9: The 2024 NFL schedule is likely to be released

Sometime in late May or June: Mandatory minicamp during Phase III of the offseason program

Week of July 22: Seahawks report for training camp, unless they are selected to play in the Hall of Fame Game

So that’s the schedule for the next five plus months, so buckle in to your office chair as Field Gulls prepare to help guide fans through an offseason of the unknown and unexpected.