New HC Mike Macdonald joined 710 ESPN for his first Coach’s Show as the leader of our Seattle Seahawks. Hit the links and check out what he had to say during his 35 minute interview. Should be enlightening for you, and me, and others. We’ve also got a lot more post-game analysis on the Super Bowl, info about the Ryan Grubb and Scott Huff hires, and some other bits of news bouncing around the NFL. Thanks for being here.

Seahawks News

If Seahawks draft a QB, this is the one thing they must do - Seaside Joe

What Mahomes, Purdy, Lamar, and Goff all have in common and the Seahawks should do it too

Seahawks finalize hiring of former Huskies OL coach Scott Huff - Seahawks Wire

Ryan Grubb is the new Seahawks offensive coordinator and he's bringing at least one friend with him.

Thoughts on how the Seahawks build, after watching the Super Bowl – Seahawks Draft Blog

My immediate thought after the Super Bowl wasn’t amusement that the 49ers had lost (I’ve kind of got to the point where watching them be obviously better than the Seahawks and losing games we’d love to be anywhere near isn’t as enjoyable as it used to be). It was more about how the Seahawks get back to contention under the leadership of John Schneider and Mike Macdonald, based on what we’d just seen.

Takeaways: Seattle Seahawks' Mike Macdonald joins Brock & Salk - Seattle Sports

Seattle Sports' Brock and Salk caught up with new Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald at team headquarters Monday. A look at what stands out.

Seahawks Round-Up:CBS Sports Highlights Seahawks' Super Bowl XLVIII Team for 10-Year Anniversary: 'More Than An Athlete' - Seahawks.com

CBS Sports looks back at the work done by Seahawks Legends to shine a spotlight on injustice across the country, during and following their Super Bowl XLVIII run.

'On My Radar': Seattle Seahawks Coach Mike Macdonald Details Ryan Grubb Hire, Offensive Expectations - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Ryan Grubb's offense with the Seattle Seahawks may not be exactly the same as it was at Washington, but Mike Macdonald believes his new coordinator will give the team the edge needed to compete.

NFC West News

49ers news: 3 quick takeaways from the 25-22 loss to the Chiefs - Niners Nation

The 49ers didn’t capitalize on enough opportunities, leading to another crushing defeat.

What's next for the 49ers? San Francisco should have most of roster back for another run - Yahoo Sports

The 49ers don't have a lot of big roster concerns this offseason.

Will Kyle Shanahan eventually need a fresh start? - NBC Sports

Before last night's Super Bowl began, a member of the national media posed to me a question worth at least considering.

Niners' Kyle Shanahan explains decision to receive overtime kickoff in Super Bowl loss: 'We just thought it would be better' - NFL.com

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan defended his decision to receive the ball first in overtime following Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

A List of Upcoming Free Agents on the San Francisco 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

With the offseason underway for the San Francisco 49ers, its time to look ahead at their upcoming free agents.

Two-Round Post-Super Bowl Mock Draft - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The confetti has stopped falling - now it's time to mock draft.

49ers losing another Super Bowl keeps Sean McVay ahead of Shanahan - Turf Show Times

Niners may have better record vs. Rams, but Sean McVay has one thing Kyle Shanahan doesn’t

Where Do the Los Angeles Rams Land in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Power Rankings? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams exceeded expectations in 2023 but couldn't escape the NFC Wild Card Round. How does that shape their standing heading into 2024?

Around The NFL

Korean call of Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl-winning TD pass is absolutely electric - Larry Brown Sports

The Korean call of the ending of Super Bowl LVIII -- Patrick Mahomes' TD pass to Mecole Hardman -- was absolutely epic.

Chiefs’ Andy Reid is rising up the GOAT list of NFL head coaches, and he'll be back for more in 2024 - Yahoo Sports

Andy Reid is one of just four head coaches to win three Super Bowl rings. And if the soon-to-be 66-year-old presses on, his ascent among the league’s GOAT coaches appears to have plenty of juice left in it.

How Mahomes and the Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl 2024 - ESPN

Here's how the Chiefs came back from a horrid first half against the 49ers to claim their third Super Bowl title in five years.

Patrick Mahomes cements place in NFL history with third Super Bowl victory — Andscape

LAS VEGAS – During the dark days of December, when the Kansas City Chiefs appeared broken beyond repair, superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes finally snapped f…

Move the Sticks: Super Bowl LVIII recap - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

How the Chiefs stack up among NFL dynasties (and a path past the Patriots): Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

What makes an NFL dynasty? Patrick Mahomes does, but there's more to it than that. Plus, is Mahomes already the third-best QB ever?

Super Bowl 2024: Why the glaring contrast in Chiefs, 49ers new OT rules preparation may have decided the game - CBSSports.com

The Chiefs prepared and knew proper strategy for the new playoff OT rules; the 49ers did not

Super Bowl 58: Inside Trent McDuffie's lockdown outing in win over 49ers | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Second-year cornerback Trent McDuffie allowed nine yards on seven targets into his coverage against the San Francisco 49ers.