Seahawks make several coaching hires official

In addition to announcing the hires that had been previously reported, Seattle general manager John Schneider has a new title.

By John Gilbert
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 18 Arkansas State at Washington Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The first offseason of the Mike Macdonald era for the Seattle Seahawks is underway, and the first order of business is, obviously, putting together the coaching staff. There have been reports from insiders about a variety of additions to the staff, but nothing official had been announced by the team regarding any assistant coach hires until Tuesday afternoon when the team officially announced the hire of seven assistant coaches.

None of the names in the announcement are new, and rather are simply the coaches that have already been reported to be hired by the team, but which are now official. The seven members of the coaching staff announced Tuesday are:

  • Assisstant Head Coach Leslie Frazier
  • Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb
  • Offensive Line Coach Scott Huff
  • Defensive Coordinator Aden Durde
  • Defensive Passing Game Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach Karl Scott
  • Inside Linebackers Coach Kirk Olivadotti
  • Special Teams Coordinator Jay Harbaugh

In addition, the announcement by the Seahawks notes that the official title of John Schneider is now President of Football Operations and General Manager, just in case there is any question about where blame should be placed going forward.

Obviously there is still a significant amount of the coaching staff that remains to be built, but at least for now fans can know that the coaches that have reported to have been hired are now official members of the staff.

