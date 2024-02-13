As the Seattle Seahawks continue to remake their coaching staff under new head coach Mike Macdonald, members of Pete Carroll’s final staff continue to find employment on other teams.

Former Seahawks defensive back turned assistant DBs coach DeShawn Shead is on his way to South Beach to join Mike McDaniel’s Miami Dolphins.

From his Instagram:

I had an amazing journey here in Seattle! Met my wife @mrs_jshead , had 3 amazing kids, started my NFL career, became a Super Bowl champion, made life long friends and started my coaching career! I want to thank @petecarroll , all my former teammates and players, everyone I’ve connected with in Seattle, the @12s and the whole @seahawks organization for an amazing 12yrs! With that being said, I’m excited and can’t wait to continue my coaching career with the Miami Dolphins next season!!

Presumably Shead would remain a defensive backs coach in Miami, but that hasn’t been confirmed. The Dolphins parted ways with Vic Fangio last month and hired Anthony Weaver from the Baltimore Ravens as their third defensive coordinator in as many seasons under McDaniel.

Undrafted out of Portland State University, Shead signed with the Seahawks in 2012 and made it to the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster in the Super Bowl-winning 2013 season, and carved out a role on special teams and as a reserve safety. Shead became a starting outside cornerback in 2015 after Cary Williams was benched and eventually released. Unfortunately, Shead tore his ACL in the playoff loss to the Atlanta Falcons and only appeared in two games at the end of the 2017 season.

Shead retired in 2021 to embark on his coaching career, and now he’ll be continuing it outside of Seattle.

All the best to DeShawn!