The Seattle Seahawks have their offensive, defensive, and special teams coordinators, now it’s time to fill out the remaining positional coaches on Mike Macdonald’s staff.

CBS insider Jonathan Jones reports that the Seahawks interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Fred Walker for quarterbacks coach. Walker was not the quarterbacks coach in Vegas, but did see his role change slightly after Josh McDaniels was fired.

The Seahawks are interviewing Fred Walker today for their vacant QBs coach position, source says. Walker most recently served on the Raiders staff and helped the QBs after the McDaniels firing. He previously served as Dak Prescott’s position coach at Miss. State. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 13, 2024

Walker’s background is largely rooted in the college game—maybe there’s a pattern here given OC Ryan Grubb has only ever coached in college. Anyway, Walker spent four seasons at Mississippi State, coaching both wide receivers and quarterbacks, most notably Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott. He also coached New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones as a Duke offensive assistant from 2018 to 2019, coached wide receivers at Murray State in 2020, and quarterbacks at UMass in 2021.

When Josh McDaniels hired Walker in 2022, it marked his first NFL job. Could the Seahawks QBs coach position be his second?

Seattle’s current quarterbacks coach is Greg Olson, who was the Raiders’ offensive coordinator right before McDaniels’ arrival. It is obviously not expected for Olson to be retained by Coach Macdonald.