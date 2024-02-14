 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Seahawks interview former Raiders assistant for quarterbacks coach

The majority of Fred Walker’s coaching career has come through the college ranks.

By Mookie Alexander
Las Vegas Raiders v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have their offensive, defensive, and special teams coordinators, now it’s time to fill out the remaining positional coaches on Mike Macdonald’s staff.

CBS insider Jonathan Jones reports that the Seahawks interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Fred Walker for quarterbacks coach. Walker was not the quarterbacks coach in Vegas, but did see his role change slightly after Josh McDaniels was fired.

Walker’s background is largely rooted in the college game—maybe there’s a pattern here given OC Ryan Grubb has only ever coached in college. Anyway, Walker spent four seasons at Mississippi State, coaching both wide receivers and quarterbacks, most notably Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott. He also coached New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones as a Duke offensive assistant from 2018 to 2019, coached wide receivers at Murray State in 2020, and quarterbacks at UMass in 2021.

When Josh McDaniels hired Walker in 2022, it marked his first NFL job. Could the Seahawks QBs coach position be his second?

Seattle’s current quarterbacks coach is Greg Olson, who was the Raiders’ offensive coordinator right before McDaniels’ arrival. It is obviously not expected for Olson to be retained by Coach Macdonald.

