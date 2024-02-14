After the 2023 NFL Draft, I wrote an article on each Seahawks draft pick and predicted how their rookie season would play out. Well, now it’s time to pay the piper and see how close I was.

For each player, I’ll include the relevant information from the original article but will include the links if you want to review the full pieces.

We’ll look at the first five draft picks this time…let’s get to it!

Devon Witherspoon

Excerpt from the prediction article:

Witherspoon should enter training camp as the starter opposite last year’s defensive rookie of the year (in my mind) in Tariq Woolen and will keep that job barring some monumental collapse. Since Witherspoon is a very aggressive corner, I’m expecting a fair number of penalties this season. He could also get burned a few times on double moves if opposing QBs use his aggressiveness against him. Don’t get me wrong, I still expect him to make a ton of plays on the ball and knock the shit out of some opposing receivers. There will likely be just as many “Aw f—k, Witherspoon!” moments as there will be “F—k yeah, Witherspoon!” Remember last year when team’s stopped throwing Woolen’s way? They can do try that again this year, but that means throwing at Witherspoon. He won’t have as many INTs as Woolen did as a rookie but will still pick off three passes and force another two fumbles with at least one defensive TD. Oh, and a few unnecessary roughness penalties to boot. Woolen and Witherspoon will emerge as one of the best corner tandems in the NFL.

Actual Results via Pro Football Reference:

Penalties just because I mentioned them in the prediction:

Verdict?

I was a little off on the total number of turnovers but I’m still counting this as a win considering Spoon missed three games and also had at least one sack and one INT called back via penalty. Outside of getting fooled early on that flea flicker in his first game against Detroit, he surpassed my expectations in terms of other teams taking advantage of his aggressiveness. By the end of the season, Witherspoon was one of – if not THE – best player on the defense and has a ridiculously bright future. He already made the Pro Bowl and got jobbed in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. I can’t wait to see what he does in Mike Macdonald’s defense.

Oh yeah, and he did knock the shit out of some dudes.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Excerpt from the prediction article:

JSN will start the year as the de facto third WR and should see plenty of targets off the bat. He gets open early and will be Geno Smith’s best friend on third down and in the red zone. JSN may not quite be the threat after the catch in the NFL that he was in college, but I’m expecting him to be a reliable target right off the bat as a rookie. How many balls will be thrown his way? JSN will undoubtedly get the targets that went to Marquise Goodwin in 2022 and will probably steal some of them from the TE group. I can’t expect him to have a 1,000 yard season with Metcalf and Lockett ahead of him, but I’m anticipating something along the lines of 50 catches for 600 yards and 6 TDs which would compare favorably with Tyler Lockett’s rookie season with the Seahawks. Not a bad guy to follow in the footsteps of!

Actual Results via Pro Football Reference:

Verdict?

This is probably the closest I got to the actual results for the whole group. I was slightly under on the number of catches and over on the TDs but nearly dead nuts for yardage and his overall impact. JSN became a much bigger part of the offense as the season went on and looked right at home as a primary target in the offense. He almost single-handedly made screens a positive play for Seattle! Like Spoon above, I’m very excited to see what JSN will do in the new offense.

So far, John Schneider is 2/2 on impact draft picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.

Derick Hall

Excerpt from the prediction article:

Hall will join the EDGE rotation right away with Uchenna Nwosu, Darrell Taylor, and Boye Mafe. Taylor struggled against the run at times last season, so I could see Hall getting early down reps to set the edge against the run with Taylor being brought in for more pass rushing opportunities. Hall’s usage may be similar to how Mafe was used in 2022 since both have great athletic traits but need refinement. In fact, I think Hall will have a similar impact to Mafe in his rookie year, yet slightly more effective due to his college experience and production in the SEC. Hall may not have many flashy pass rushes but will be relentless and clean up on a few “coverage sacks.” Something along the lines of 40 total tackles, 4.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL seems right since I think he’ll see the field more than Mafe did last year. Yet, the toughness and attitude that Hall brings to the defense may have an even bigger impact in 2023 than pure statistics can show.

Actual Results via Pro Football Reference:

Verdict?

Well, you can’t win them all. To be fair, I was pretty damn close on the total tackles and not far off on TFL. I still can’t believe that Hall didn’t get at least a cleanup sack at some point during the season. Hall’s snap count was much lower than I expected at only 26% on defense – and that’s including an injury to Uchenna Nwosu which should have increased his usage in theory. Hall was also dealing with a shoulder injury throughout the season which makes me wonder if his effectiveness was limited. I still think he has all the tools to be an impact player but will need a similar second-year jump like the one Boye Mafe made in 2023 to justify increased playing time.

Zach Charbonnet

Excerpt from the prediction article:

Charbonnet will immediately step into a platoon role with Walker and see a healthy dose of carries. I still expect Walker to get the most reps in the RB room this season because of his explosive potential and ability to take it to the house on any given play. Walker will still need a blow every once in a while, and the game situation may also dictate which RB gets to tote the rock. I’d rather have Charbonnet on the field to grind out a win, for example, since I trust that he’s going to break tackles and get the tough yards. His pass protection is still a question mark – like it was with Walker – so Dallas or another RB we’ll get to down the line may still be utilized for two-minute and third down opportunities. Barring injuries, Walker will be RB1 and should have another 1,000 yard season. I’m not crazy, so I won’t predict two 1,000 yard rushers on the same team even though I’d love to see it. Think of this pairing like what the Seahawks envisioned when they drafted Rashaad Penny to complement Chris Carson except flipped in that the explosive Walker is RB1 and the hammer Charbonnet is RB2. I can also see Charbonnet being a bit of a TD vulture in the red zone. I’m going to guess somewhere in the range of 100 carries for 500 yards, 15 catches for another 100 yards, and 5 total TDs.

Actual Results via Pro Football Reference:

Verdict?

I think this is push at worst, if not a slight win. Outside of the TDs, I was a little high on the rushing yards and only predicted about half of the production in the passing game. Overall touches and yards were pretty spot on. Charbonnet had plenty of opportunities near the goal line that he couldn’t convert for one reason or another so hopefully he can turn that around. There were plenty of bright spots and he ran extremely hard.

Just ask the Carolina Panthers.

Zach Charbonnet bests Kenneth Walker in…



College target share

College ypc

Weight

Burst

Rushing yards over expectation

Yards per carry

Yard after contact per carry

PFF run grade

Broken tackle rate



He’s carving out his role. Be patient.pic.twitter.com/CdEExGoXtP — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) September 25, 2023

Anthony Bradford

Excerpt from the prediction article:

Bradford will likely begin training camp as the second-team RG behind incumbent Phil Haynes. Seattle only gave Haynes a one-year deal in the offseason, so it’s not as if he has the starting RG spot locked up. He’s also been limited by injuries in the past which is part of the reason the Seahawks drafted Bradford for competition in the first place. Because of this, I do think it’s more likely than not that Bradford starts at some point this season whether it’s due to injury or him outperforming Haynes. Seattle is looking for a long-term answer at RG and would likely lean towards a young player like Bradford all other things being equal. I’ll guess that Bradford starts at least 5 games at RG this season – and finishes the season as the starter whether Haynes is available or not.

Actual Results via Pro Football Reference:

Verdict?

Guess I undershot it a bit, huh? Haynes did in fact get injured and opened the door for Bradford to start more games than I – and maybe the Seahawks – anticipated. His performance was a bit mercurial as he showed flashes of dominance while also getting soundly beaten on other plays. That’s not out of the ordinary for a mid-round pick on the offensive line but I don’t think Bradford nailed down a starting position outright. At the very least he showed that he can be a competent RG and could be a real asset with an offseason of work.

Not too shabby for the first half of the draft. Surely it can’t just be luck that I was this close on these predictions. It’s not like the rest of the draft will make me look like a fool, right?

Right???

Tune in next time to find out…