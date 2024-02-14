In Today’s Links: Seaside Joe explains (again) why trading DK Metcalf just aint gonna happen; what is the Seattle Seahawks’ plan B if they dump Geno; a lot of info on the new coaches headed to the ‘Hawks; what are the chances we are able to sign Leo Williams to a contract?...and of course, much more on a Super Bowl that showed a bit of intrigued and put important questions at the feet of our fiercest division rival. Are the ‘9ers unraveling a bit? Find out below!

Seahawks News

DK Metcalf trade scenario: I just want to explain the salary cap to Mike Salk - Seaside Joe

Seahawks could trade DK Metcalf if they wanted to, but Mike Salk misunderstands a lot about the Chiefs and Seattle's spending habits: Seaside Joe 1809

Seahawks announce Ryan Grubb, Aden Durde hires along with five other coaches - NBC Sports

The Seahawks announced the addition of seven coaches to Mike Macdonald's staff, including confirmation of the top coaches on offense, defense and special teams.

Seahawks announce hiring of Ryan Grubb, Aden Durde and other coaches - The Seattle Times

The Seahawks on Tuesday announced their coaching-staff hires that had been reported throughout the past week. Schneider previously had the title of general manager and executive vice president, with Pete Carroll carrying the titles of executive vice president of football operations and coach. The previous titles for Carroll and Schneider had made clear that although they worked collaboratively on personnel issues, Carroll had final say.

THE CHEAP SEATS with STEVE CAMERON: Seahawks facing a decision on 'Geno issue' | Coeur d'Alene Press

Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, who played in three Super Bowls, visited a Seattle radio show last week and explained the stakes very clearly.

Geno Smith’s future as I see it – Seahawks Draft Blog

You can’t escape the Geno Smith debate. It’s constant within the fanbase and media — and for good reason. Quarterback is the most talked about position in the NFL and until the Seahawks have an unquestioned franchise caliber signal caller, it’ll be the hottest topic in town.

Huard: How Ryan Grubb can improve Seattle Seahawks offense - Seattle Sports

Brock Huard shares his insight on how Seattle OC Ryan Grubb's scheme fits the NFL and a Seahawks player who should be happy to play for him.

Seahawks Announce Seven Coaching Hires, Including Coordinators - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks announced several additions to Mike Macdonald’s coaching staff, including assistant head coach Leslie Frazier and coordinators Ryan Grubb, Aden Durde and Jay Harbaugh.

The Seahawks’ biggest free-agency decision: Can they keep Leonard Williams? - The Athletic (subscription)

Williams impressed after arriving via trade, but the Seahawks' defense didn't improve, and he won't be cheap to re-sign.

Seattle Seahawks Coach Mike Macdonald Reveals Team's 'Core Identity' For Next Season - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has given insight into how he wants the offense under Ryan Grubb to look and has detailed how physicality takes center stage.

NFC West News

49ers news: Brandon Aiyuk says he wants to remain with the Niners - Niners Nation

San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is under contract for 2024

Four Questions: Kyle Shanahan and the Offseason - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing how the San Francisco 49ers should modify Kyle Shanahan's role this offseason.

Arizona Cardinals Free Agency Targets: Defensive Line - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

With free agency around the corner, let's look at a huge position of need for the Arizona Cardinals - defensive line.

Red Rain Podcast: Marcos Labrada’s Off-Season Plan for Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

We welcome back Marcos Labrada of AZ Underground and Revenge of the Birds Reboot Podcast with Blake Murphy to share his thoughts about the front office, coaching staff and player personnel. Kyle...

Rams needs: SF Super Bowl loss shows L.A. must prioritize special teams - Turf Show Times

Rams must prioritize special teams after what happened to 49ers in Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams Hire Former Kansas State Wildcats Coach Chili Davis as Assistant Special Teams Coach - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have found a new assistant special teams coach with an impressive resumé. Find out more about the newest Rams coach, Chili Davis.

Around The NFL

Ex-Panthers QB Matt Corral lands with new team - Larry Brown Sports

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral is joining the Birmingham Stallions of the United Football League.

This was Patrick Mahomes' masterpiece of a season, and he saved the Chiefs' Super Bowl on a vintage play - Yahoo Sports

Through all the success, Mahomes still speaks with a level head as he increasingly grows into the NFL’s version of Darth Vader.

Super Bowl All-22: How Travis Kelce winning his matchup, Chiefs' supernova defense and more produced a champion - Yahoo Sports

Nate Tice's special edition of The Overhang looks at the film and pinpoints several key areas where the Chiefs won the game, including Trent McDuffie and the DBs going supernova.

NFL offseason priorities for 2024: Key dates, storylines - ESPN

What are the NFL's key dates? Will there be any rule changes? Here's a look at the offseason's most important issues and questions the NFL could address.

Colts' Gardner Minshew eyes future after Pro Bowl year - ESPN

Minshew loves it in Indy, but he'd like to be a starter, and that's unlikely once Anthony Richardson returns.

Big-picture takeaways from Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs are a dynasty, Kyle Shanahan isn't stupid and more - NFL.com

Are the Kansas City Chiefs officially a dynasty? Is Andy Reid on the Coaching Mount Rushmore? Was Kyle Shanahan's overtime decision inexplicable? In the wake of a thrilling Super Bowl, Adam Schein provides nine big-picture takeaways.

NFL rookie grades, AFC South: Texans hit on franchise cornerstones; Jags, Titans boost O-line - NFL.com

The Texans couldn't have done much better with their rookie class, snagging QB C.J Stroud and pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. How did their divisional rivals fare? Chad Reuter grades every rookie class in the AFC South.

Early NFL Power Rankings 2024: Chiefs reign supreme, but who’s next? - The Athletic

The post-Super Bowl NFL Power Rankings are here. To no one's surprise, the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs sit on top.

Super Bowl film review: Chiefs’ Steve Spagnuolo cements all-time great legacy - The Athletic

Another masterful defensive game plan leads KC past the 49ers and gives the man the called Spags a fourth Super Bowl ring as a DC.

Five NFL teams poised to take a major leap in 2024: Packers look the part of contender, Bengals turnaround? - CBSSports.com

These teams are primed to take a big step forward next season

4 NFL trades that could shake up the 2024 offseason | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Examining four trades that could turn the 2024 NFL offseason on its head, including Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields finding a new home in Pittsburgh.