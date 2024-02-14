NFL mock drafts are in full force, and ESPN’s Field Yates has a surprise pick for the Seattle Seahawks.

For those of you who badly want a quarterback: Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye are the top three selections off the board, which might even hold up after these mocks are adjusted post-combine. The next quarterback taken? Michigan’s JJ McCarthy to the Denver Broncos at No. 12.

Where does that leave the Seahawks? Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr are available, but Yates has them taking neither. Penix isn’t even in the first round.

What about offensive line? Defensive line? Pass rusher? Nope, nope, and nope. Yates predicts the consensus best tight end in college football is headed to the Pacific Northwest.

Let’s go beyond the paywall:

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia It doesn’t sit right with me that Bowers (a top-10 prospect) would have to wait until No. 16 to hear his name called, but man do I love this pick for Seattle. The Seahawks have a pair of free agents at tight end in Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson, while Will Dissly carries a $10.1 million cap charge in 2024 that might need to be addressed. Bowers is a remarkable pass-catcher who chews up yards after the catch and has vacuum-like hands to snare any throw in his vicinity. Yes, defense needs to be a massive priority for Seattle all offseason, but Bowers would crush in this offense.

Nix, incidentally, ends up going to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bowers is the two-time John Mackey Award winner for best tight end in college football. He was a unanimous All-American selection in 2023 and was first-team All-SEC in each of his three seasons with the Bulldogs. With 175 catches for 2,358 yards and 26 touchdowns, as well as 5 rushing TDs, he is an athletic marvel for a guy who’s 6’4 and 240 pounds. There is no doubt that he will be taken in the first round.

By Seattle, though? I don’t know.

I’m not against taking Bowers if only because I truly believe he can be a special tight end in the NFL. As Yates notes, it’s possible Seattle starts anew at the position given Fant and Parkinson are free agents and Dissly has a sizable cap hit for someone who’s snap counts were significantly reduced. I’m of the opinion that the idea of Fant is a lot better than Fant’s actual productivity. My early guess is that Parkinson is re-signed, but he may not necessarily be viewed as TE1.

Ryan Grubb’s offense made great use of tight end Jack Westover at the University of Washington. Westover was third in receptions behind Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk, so I do believe that there will be value placed at TE for the Seahawks next season.

If the Seahawks didn’t have more pressing needs I’d say go for it. Ultimately, I don’t see this happening and I also don’t envision Bowers dropping to No. 16 anyway.