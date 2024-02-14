The San Francisco 49ers are on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator.

Kyle Shanahan announced on Wednesday that Steve Wilks has been let go after the 49ers gave up 19 points in their final four defensive possessions against the Kansas City Chiefs. Obviously, the Super Bowl loss in itself surely couldn’t have been a fireable offense, but something has been brewing behind the scenes throughout the season.

Here is what Niners Nation had to say about Wilks’ departure:

You could see the writing on the wall during the season. Wilks moved from the booth to the sideline mid-season. The run defense was consistently porous — something this unit has been able to hang its hat on for years. The effort in the NFC Championship was abysmal on a handful of plays. That cannot happen at any level at any time, let alone in the NFC Championship. The final straw was when Shanahan called a timeout in a two-minute situation after surrendering multiple first downs. Most of Wilks’ in-season press conferences were awkward, and he often apologized for something from the week prior. It’s tough to ignore the disconnect that stared us in the face all season.

As well as some quotes from Kyle Shanahan explaining his dissatisfaction with marrying the pass rush and the coverage together:

“When you have some good players who have played at a high level, I’m not just trying to change that. I have to make sure that I find the right person of leading our group.” That leader better know how to marry the front seven and secondary. When asked if that was a struggle, Shanahan did not shy away from it: “It has to do with the way we play linebacker and stuff like that—the way Fred and Dre have done it over the years. You want to tie things together. Just with his background, it was harder than it needed to be.”

The 49ers were 3rd in points allowed and 4th in DVOA, indicative of yet another outstanding defense. However, their run defense was not particularly good and their 3rd down defense was one of the worst in the NFL. It was always going to be difficult to maintain the standards set by last year’s No. 1 overall DVOA unit under DeMeco Ryans, but San Francisco didn’t drop off that substantially in year one with Wilks.

Perhaps this San Francisco Chronicle column on Wilks was ominous, highlighting some of the disconnect even from the likes of star pass rusher Nick Bosa.

“I think he does a great job with the back end,” Bosa said. “Obviously, we had some issues this year throughout the year. But that’s part of playing a full season — and I think we were playing our best ball at the end.”

Nick Bosa said the #49ers weren't prepared for the read option the Chiefs used on the game-winning drive. And Kyle Shanahan called a timeout in OT because he didn't like a Cover 0 call.



It was an appropriate end to Steve Wilks' bumpy debut season.https://t.co/nnTKPmBOSN pic.twitter.com/XXuS30TR92 — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) February 14, 2024

I know this is a Seahawks site and we’re covering this because the 49ers are fierce rivals, but it’s hard not to feel sorry for Wilks. He was fired as Arizona Cardinals head coach after one season with an extraordinarily awful roster, then lasted one season as the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator after Freddie Kitchens was fired, returned to the NFL in 2022 and did a decent job as interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers when Matt Rhule was fired, only to not be retained under any capacity, and now he’s out as 49ers DC after almost winning the Super Bowl.