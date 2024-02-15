The topic of Geno Smith and his place on the Seattle Seahawks roster will most likely be debated throughout the off-season. His play, his potential, his value. Big decisions are looming for our favourite team. Hang out with us here at Field Gulls, stay up-to-date on all the discourse, and expand the conversation. Have a good day!

Seahawks News

Why I don't think Bears can trade Justin Fields for a 2nd round pick - Seaside Joe

Seaside Streams: Devon Witherspoon film study, Seahawks 2023 season grades, and more: Seaside Joe 1810

Should Seahawks move on from safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs? - The Seattle Times

The Pete Carroll-led Seahawks, as fans painfully know, were one yard from going back-to-back. What's less talked about is that the Pete Carroll-led Seahawks — on defense, at least — were built back-to-front. In other words, those Seattle teams tried to stack the secondary with Pro Bowl talent and build the rest of the “D” around the defensive backs. Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor come to mind — but trades for safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams seemed to cement that philosophy.

Live stream with Jeff Simmons at 1pm PT – Seahawks Draft Blog

Seahawks off-season status check with Jeff Simmons

Rost: The case for Seattle Seahawks keeping QB Geno Smith - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks have a decision to make this week with Geno Smith, and Stacy Rost thinks keeping him is what's best for the team.

Seahawks Draft: Analyst breaks down two key positions - Seattle Sports

NFL Draft expert Lance Zierlein joined Bump & Stacy and broke down two positions the Seattle Seahawks may address in April.

What new Seahawks coaches could mean for QB Geno Smith - ESPN

The Seattle quarterback's base salary for 2024 kicks in on Friday, but could the Seahawks choose to move on at QB before that happens?

Get To Know Aden Durde - Seahawks.com

Get to know new Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde.

Things To Know About Leslie Frazier - Seahawks.com

Get to know new Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier.

Seattle Seahawks Coach Leslie Frazier Brings 'Wealth of Knowledge' to Young Staff - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Bringing more than two decades of NFL coaching experience on his resume, Leslie Frazier will be a welcome addition to a Seattle Seahawks staff loaded with coaches taking on their new roles for the first time, including head coach Mike Macdonald.

NFC West News

49ers news: Kyle Shanahan fires Steve Wilks; could Mike Vrabel be next? - Niners Nation

San Francisco 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media Wednesday afternoon, where he announced that Steve Wilks won’t return in 2024

Kyle Shanahan Explains why the 49ers Fired Steve Wilks - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Kyle Shanahan explains why he fired San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

Podcast: What's Arizona Cardinals Biggest Offseason Need? - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals want to improve their roster from top to bottom - here's their biggest need.

Dane Brugler releases his top 100 2024 NFL Draft Big Board - Revenge of the Birds

Where do the Arizona Cardinals pick and what prospects are in that range?

Rams 2024 NFL Draft: 3 players who Les Snead would trade up to go get - Turf Show Times

Why someone like Taliese Fuaga could move the needle for Les Snead’s Rams

Winners and Losers: Where Do Rams, Sean McVay Fall After 2023 Season? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams exceeded every expectation this season but fell well short of the ultimate goal. Where did Sports Illustrated place them in their "winners and losers" piece?

Around The NFL

Top 25 NFL free agents include Kirk Cousins and a pair of star Chiefs defenders - Yahoo Sports

NFL free agency could have some recognizable, big-name stars.

Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson says "all options are on the table" at quarterback - NBC Sports

The Falcons have a new head coach in large part because they don't have a consistently reliable quarterback.

Broncos announce Pete Carmichael, Jim Leonhard have joined coaching staff - NBC Sports

The Broncos have made it official with two assistant coaches joining the team's staff.

Texans GM Caserio has work cut out for him to rebuild roster - ESPN

With 30 free agents, Houston has the most in the NFL, and priority No. 1 starts in the trenches with DE Jonathan Greenard set to be a hot commodity.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Super Bowl LVIII recap, early ADP check - NFL.com

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by LaQuan Jones for the latest podcast.

NFL rookie grades, AFC North: Steelers add juice on defense; Bengals scoop up contributors - NFL.com

Joey Porter Jr. thrived in his first NFL season -- but he wasn't the only newbie to play an important role for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chad Reuter grades the rookie class of each team in the AFC North.

Five teams poised to take a major fall in 2024: Browns could take step back; Saints, Vikings have questions - CBSSports.com

An early look at which teams could take a big step back next season

One underrated 2024 NFL free agent at every defensive position | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

We highlight one unsung pending 2024 free agent at every defensive position, including edge defender Andrew Van Ginkel.