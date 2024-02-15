Another NFL season is in the books, and the league has released its top 100 plays of 2023, which includes the postseason. I’ll save you the time and spoil the fact that Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl winning touchdown to Mecole Hardman is the number one play. Ordinarily I’d take issue with this, but it might as well be number one in the hearts and minds of Seattle Seahawks fans.

Speaking of the Seahawks, they are not short on appearances in this video! Unbelievably, not a single play against Seattle is on here.

Let’s review the ones that made the cut!

No. 87: Geno Smith to DK Metcalf for 73-yard touchdown vs. Dallas Cowboys

DK was standing on business all game against the Cowboys. This was the longest play of the season for Seattle.

No. 82: Geno Smith to Tyler Lockett in overtime to beat the Lions

The first of four game-winning touchdown passes for Geno on the season. Seattle got the ball first in overtime and never let Detroit have a chance to score.

No. 71: Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s one-handed grab against the 49ers

This game sucked, but JSN’s catch sure didn’t!

No. 50: Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s game-winning touchdown against the Browns

The Seahawks couldn’t lose at home in these sweet, sweet throwback uniforms. Given the years of poor results on screen passes, winning a game at the last minute on this call felt like multiple wins.

No. 47: Devon Witherspoon’s pick-6 against the New York Giants

This was the night that Devon Witherspoon announced his arrival to the NFL world. Any slim hope of a New York comeback was erased when the rookie corner took back his first career interception 97 yards for a touchdown.

No 46: Jake Bobo’s unbelievable toe-tap touchdown against the Cardinals

Let’s be real, this should’ve been the real No. 1 play.

His toe hit the last blade of grass inbounds. Bobo knows tough catches. @jak3bobo | @pepsi pic.twitter.com/0yxHRVS1h8 — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2023

No. 9: Drew Lock to Jaxon Smith-Njigba to upset the Eagles

In the moment, this saved Seattle’s season. It gave Drew Lock the highlight of his NFL career. There’s now additional significance to this touchdown: it’s the final home win of Pete Carroll’s Seahawks career. Subtract the kneeldown and this is the final real offensive play of Pete’s last home win. Yeah, it deserves to be in the top-10.

For what it’s worth, only four positive Seahawks plays made last year’s compilation, and all of them involved either Riq Woolen or Kenneth Walker. If you combined the past two seasons, that’s nine Seahawks plays in the NFL’s Top 100 involving rookies. Not too shabby.

Watch the full video in this link, since the NFL won’t allow us to embed any videos outside of YouTube.