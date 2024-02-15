The Seattle Seahawks haven’t completely filled out their coaching staff, but they do have their main coordinators under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald.

Former Washington Huskies play-caller Ryan Grubb will make the big step up from the college ranks to the NFL for the first time. Defensive coordinator Aden Durde may not be calling the plays, but he’s a first-time NFL DC who will be tasked with restoring the Seahawks defense back to being one of the best in the business. Special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh won a national title at Michigan at Grubb’s expense, and now they’ll join forces on the same coaching staff. Harbaugh has regularly produced quality special teams units at Michigan, and he’ll look to do the same in Seattle, which has had high-ranking special teams over the past three seasons.

This triumvirate of coordinators will be introduced at a special press conference at the VMAC in Renton. Start time is 2 pm ET/11 am PT and you can catch the live stream right here on Field Gulls!