The Seattle Seahawks have checked off the first big box on a long to-do list this offseason.

John Schneider and new head coach have made the decision that has largely been expected: Geno Smith will be the quarterback in 2024.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith, who has $12.7 million in his contract that becomes fully-guaranteed on Friday, was informed today that he will remain on the roster through this week, allowing that money to trigger, sources tell ESPN.



The $12.7 million now converts from injury guaranteed… pic.twitter.com/CNz6rSFBnF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 15, 2024

I say “the quarterback” for a few reasons. Now, it’s definitive they will not cut him. They could still seek to trade him, but he now has guaranteed dollars that will preclude releasing him.

The Seahawks believed that, in today’s market, with salaries soaring for starting quarterbacks, the right decision was to pay the money, per sources. Now Geno Smith will represent a value to them - or any other team that decides to reach out to see if it can acquire Smith via… https://t.co/3W45jFIhMn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 15, 2024

A trade remains possible ahead of March 18, when Smith is due a $9.6M roster bonus, but would also require the Hawks to be comfortable with the position. However, as of this moment Smith is the only quarterback under contract for the 2024 season, so until that changes, Smith remains the only option on the roster for the team at the most important position.

Finally, this still changes nothing in regards to whether Schneider will draft a quarterback. He probably will. But Smith will be the starter if and when a rookie joins the team. Whether they give half a season to progress or - more likely - the whole season, there aren’t any rookies at 16 or later that will be better than Geno Smith in Week 1 of 2024.

And now the dominoes will begin to fall, for the new-look Seattle Seahawks.