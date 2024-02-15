Seahawks announce addition of assistant special teams coach

As the offseason continues to trudge along, the Seattle Seahawks continue to work on building out the staff for new head coach Mike Macdonald. The pieces are slowly coming together, and with all three coordinators in place in Ryan Grubb, Arden Durde and Jay Harbaugh, now it’s a matter of filling in the blanks with the rest of the assistant coaches.

Thursday the team announced that they have tabbed a former members of the Carolina Panthers coaching staff as an assistant special teams coach under special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh.

The @Seahawks added Devin Fitzsimmons as assistant special teams coach this afternoon. #GoHawks https://t.co/ujiKisRRtr — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) February 15, 2024

As noted, Devin Fitzsimmons joins Seattle after spending the past two seasons with Carolina, after previous stops with the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts during his coaching career. In addition to a decade of NFL coaching experience, Fitzsimmons has also coached in college, including two years at Vanderbilt where he served as the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach after having coached at seven other college programs since 2005.