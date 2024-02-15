Report: Seahawks hire Rams assistant to be passing game coordinator

The Seattle Seahawks hosted the media Thursday to introduce the new coordinators that Mike Macdonald has hired, including Ryan Grubb, Aden Durde and Jay Harbaugh. Then, later Thursday the Hawks announced that they had added Devin Fitzsimmons as the assistant special teams coach. Now, a report Thursday afternoon has Seattle reportedly hiring a passing game coordinator from the division rival Los Angeles Rams.

The #Seahawks are hiring #Rams pass game specialist Jake Peetz as their pass game coordinator, sources say. Peetz, the former offensive coordinator at LSU, was a candidate for the #Buccaneers’ OC job.



Now heads to Seattle to join Mike Macdonald and Ryan Grubb. pic.twitter.com/UqcQ6h1Jwo — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 15, 2024

Jake Peetz has spent the past two seasons as the pass game specialist for the Rams after serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for LSU during the 2021 season. Prior to that he spent time with the Carolina Panthers, then-Oakland but now Las Vegas Raiders, Washington and the Jacksonville Jaguars, in addition to spending the 2013 and 2018 seasons at Alabama.

Peetz joins offensive line coach Scott Huff as the only assistant coaches on the offensive side of the ball so far, though the number is almost certain to grow in the coming weeks.