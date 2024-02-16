The Seattle Seahawks coaching staff assembling continues.

Frisman Jackson, formerly with the Pittsburgh Steelers, will assume the role of wide receivers coach according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Jackson coached the #Steelers wideouts the last two seasons. The former Cleveland Browns receiver also has led the Titans and Panthers WR rooms in recent years. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 16, 2024

Jackson is replacing Sanjay Lal, who is now part of the Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff.

The Chicago native was undrafted out of Western Illinois (after transferring from Northern Illinois), but was able to carve out a few seasons with the Cleveland Browns, catching 40 passes for 490 yards and a touchdown. Jackson was a receivers coach at both of his former schools, and has otherwise mostly coached at the collegiate level.

In terms of NFL experience, Jackson spent the 2017 season with the Tennessee Titans, returned to college to be Baylor’s WRs coach for two years, then back to the NFL with the Panthers from 2020 to 2021. His last couple of seasons were with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was fired by the Steelers last week, as Pittsburgh remakes its offensive coaching staff under new coordinator Arthur Smith.

If you look at the wide receiving depth of Carolina, Pittsburgh, and Tennessee at the time Jackson was with them, I don’t think it’s a biased take to suggest that the Seahawks receiving group will be the best one he’s worked with.

Here’s the most updated list of Seahawks coaching hires this offseason:

Head Coach: Mike Macdonald

Assistant Head Coach: Leslie Frazier

Offensive Coordinator: Ryan Grubb

Offensive Line: Scott Huff

Wide Receivers coach: Frisman Jackson

Passing Game Coordinator: Jake Peetz

Defensive Coordinator: Aden Durde

Special Teams Coordinator: Jay Harbaugh

Special Teams Assistant: Devin Fitzsimmons

Senior Defensive Assistant: Karl Scott

Linebackers Coach: Kirk Olivadotti