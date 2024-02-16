Report: Seahawks hire former Raiders running backs coach

Barely a week remains until scouts and coaches from across the NFL will descend upon Indianapolis for the 2024 NFL Combine, and the Seattle Seahawks are rapidly assembling the initial staff of new head coach Mike Macdonald. The coordinators were introduced to the media on Thursday, and following those introductory press conferences there was one official announcement and a pair of reports regarding the hire of assistants.

Things continued similarly Friday morning, as Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network added a report that the Hawks have decided on a running backs coach by signing Kennedy Polamalu.

The #Seahawks are expected to hire veteran assistant Kennedy Polamalu as their running backs coach, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 16, 2024

Polamalu has spent the past six seasons as the running backs coach for the Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings, after having held the same role with the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars from 2004 through 2009. From 2010 through 2016 Polamalu spent time at USC, Loyola High School and UCLA. Notably, he spent the 2001 through 2003 seasons as the special teams coordinator for the Pete Carroll led USC Trojans, and now joins the Seahawks to help coach the young duo of Ken Walker and Zach Charbonnet.