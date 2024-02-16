3 Seahawks assistants, including Nate Carroll, join Panthers coaching staff

The Carolina Panthers have finalized their coaching staff for the 2024 season, and at this point we might as well be watching the Seattle Seahawks East.

Three more assistants from Pete Carroll’s 2023 staff have been hired by the Panthers, including Pete’s son Nate Carroll, Pat McPherson, and Keli’i Kekuewa. Carolina’s head coach is former Seahawks receivers and quarterbacks coach Dave Canales, while the general manager is ex-Seahawks front office executive Dan Morgan, who replaced former Seahawks Vice President of Football Operations Scott Fitterer.

Nate Carroll was most recently the wide receivers coach in Seattle and will assume the role of passing game coordinator in Charlotte. McPherson has been the Seahawks’ tight ends coach since the Carroll era began in 2010, and he’ll continue as TEs coach with the Panthers. Lastly, Kekuewa was hired as Seahawks assistant offensive line coach in 2021 and will remain in the same job with the Panthers.

Of last year’s Seahawks coaches, only defensive assistant Karl Scott is confirmed to be retained as part of Mike Macdonald’s staff.