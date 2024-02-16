The Seattle Seahawks have had one hell of a busy offseason and we’re only in mid-February. Pete Carroll is no longer the coach, Mike Macdonald is the new man in charge, John Schneider has the final say over the personnel, and there are a lot of decisions to be made regarding the roster in the coming months.

For a bigger picture look at what’s happened already and what could happen with the Seahawks later this offseason, yours truly was a guest on the Seahawks Forever Podcast, hosted by Dan Viens, formerly of the Field Gulls Podcast!

We discussed the hiring of Mike Macdonald, early thoughts on the (still not fully finalized) coaching staff, new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, Geno Smith, draft needs, and more. For a little behind the scenes note: we were supposed to record earlier in the week but needed to reschedule, which worked out brilliantly because now we know that Geno’s salary is guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Have a listen! Or watch! I mean just because I’m on camera doesn’t mean you’re obligated to watch.