Another Pete Carroll assistant is on his way to Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Will Tukuafu, the giant former Seattle Seahawks fullback and defensive lineman, will be the Chargers’ assistant defensive line coach. Tukuafu was coached by Harbaugh during their San Francisco 49ers days, so they’re reunited in California.

Originally a defensive lineman in college, Tukuafu was signed by Seattle as a UDFA back in 2010, but didn’t even make it to the preseason roster. The former Oregon Duck spent the next several seasons in San Francisco before returning to the Seahawks in 2014 as the 280-pound fullback who looked like a cartoon character in the backfield.

Over the past two seasons, Tukuafu has served as a defensive quality control coach.

Harbaugh also hired Sanjay Lal as wide receivers coach, so he has a pair of ex-Seahawks assistants on board.

